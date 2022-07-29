The Controversy Around Beyoncé's “ENERGY”, Explained

The long wait is finally over, and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter has finally blessed us with Renaissance. It’s the first solo album the “Love On Top” singer has released since Lemonade in 2016, although she did put out EVERYTHING IS LOVE with husband Jay-Z in 2018, and created an original soundtrack for The Lion King in 2019. But, one song in particular has caught the attention of fans already. At just one minute and fifty-five seconds, “ENERGY” is a major dance banger at first listen. But what do the lyrics to “ENERGY” mean?

Once you get into the lyrics, “ENERGY” is surprisingly political. “Votin’ out 45, don’t get outta line”, is a pretty clear reference to the 45th President of the United States — Donald Trump — being ousted from office in the last election. Beyoncé is a publicly proud democrat and performed at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. She’s also close friends with the Obamas, with the singer even penning a Time 100 essay about her friendship and admiration for the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama.

Not shying away from controversy, Beyoncé goes on to sing “Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists” over the bridge of the song, which is a breathtakingly bold line for such a mainstream artist. Although it could have several meanings, it seems a pretty clear reference to the insurrection of the Capitol building by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

But, the controversy the track has stirred up stems from the Kelis sample used on the track. In the credits, the song is listed as being written by Beyoncé, Skrillex, Pharrell Williams, and others. It also credits a few samples used, including Kelis’ unforgettable song “Milkshake”.

However, fans online have argued that a second song of Kelis’, “Get Along With You”, was also sampled. One Twitter user wrote, “Kelis baby you need to have a talk with Pharrell because that’s who owns your music, publishing, and masters not Beyoncé so of course you not gone get authorized for a sample”, in an apparent reference to Kelis not being listed as a songwriter on her own work. Kelis herself has uploaded two Instagram videos to explain her side of the story.

She captioned the second video:

“I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample. But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. Milkshake alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bully’s and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations. Peace.”

Beyoncé has yet to comment, but I will update you if that changes. Below, you can find the full lyrics to “ENERGY”.

[Intro: BEAM]

On stage, rockin', I'm star crazy

Cocoa flow like 1980's

Come, let's tell a drop lazy

None of that maybe

Energy (Ah)

Energy

Energy (On it)

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Just vibe

Votin' out 45, don't get outta line, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, pick a side

Only double lines we cross is dollar signs, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, hol' up

Wait, I hear you just got paid, make it rain, energy

She more Cancún, he more Saint-Tropez

Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move

Look around, everybody on mute

Look around, it's me and my crew

Big energy

[Chorus: BEAM]

He was on stop mode, got froze

Frozе front page Vogue, no pose

Chat too much, full clip unload

That's that Kodak еnergy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Yeah, yeah

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

Gold links, raw denim

You know that we do it grande

You know that I'm gon' be extra

When that camera go, "Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop"

Keep 'em waitin' like dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot

"Ooh, la-la-la"

That's the way dem boys sound when I walk through that block, block, block

Then I uzi that doozie, shot, shot, shot

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

We was just chillin', mindin' our business

Poppin' our pain and champagne through the ceilin'

Sippin' it up, flickin' it up

All this good energy got you all in your feelings, feelings

I'm crazy, I'm swearin'

I'm darin', your man's starin'

I just entered the country with derringers

'Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists

[Chorus: BEAM, Beyoncé & Big Freedia]

He was on stop mode, got froze (Ah, ah, ah, la-la-la-la-la-la)

Froze front page Vogue, no pose (Ah, la-la, ah, ah)

(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)

Chat too much, full clip unload (La-la-la-la-la-la)

That's that Kodak energy (Ah, la-la, ah, ah)

(Go, let's go, let's go, let's go)

Energy (La-la-la-la-la-la, ah, la-la)

(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)

Energy (Ah, ah)

(Go, let's go, let's go, let's go)

Energy (La-la-la-la-la-la)

(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)

Yeah, yeah (Ah)