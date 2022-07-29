60 Empowering Renaissance Lyrics That Make Perfect Instagram Captions

Beyoncé Knowles once again proves that even though the music industry may be saturated with talent, there is nobody out there who can really do it like Queen Bey. She is simply in a league of her own. It’s been six years since we last heard her electric vocals in her surprise 2016 art pop album Lemonade. That is, until the release of her new lead single “Break My Soul” last month, which promptly became the anthem of the summer.

To literally nobody’s surprise, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, which dropped worldwide on Jul. 29, has proved to be an absolute slay. Apart from club anthems, house thumps that defy all attempts to not get up and move, and a barely restrained sensuality running through it all that makes the album perfect for a hot girl summer, the lyrics in the 16 tracks also contain some pretty great gems to quote from.

If you want to have Beyoncé take over your Instagram captions for the foreseeable future, look no further than the best lyrics from Renaissance gathered below for your convenience and enjoyment.

“I’m That Girl” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good / ‘Cause I’m in that ho”

“It’s not the diamonds / It’s not the pearls / I’m that girl”

“I didn’t want this power”

“Such a heathen, why they let me outside” What better way to kick off this hugely anticipated album from music’s very own It Girl than with a sensual tune about all things sex and confidence. Thank you, Beyoncé.

“Cozy” “Confident, damn she lethal”

“Might I suggest you dont f*ck with my sis”

“Comfortable in my skin / Feet up above your sins”

“Paint the world p*ssy pink” Think “Run The World (Girls)”, but darker and sexier. Transitioning from the first track of the album seamlessly, “Cozy” is another anthem for confidence, empowerment, and loving yourself — a major theme for Renaissance.

“Alien Superstar” “Stilettos kicking vintage crystal off the bar”

“Category: bad b*tch”

“I’m too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust”

“If that’s your man, then why he over here?” You know TFW a song takes you to an ethereal state of mind? Well, “Alien Superstar” fits into this category perfectly, plus it’s bound to become a Friday night dance floor classic with its catchy melody and lyrics. And the fact the song finishes on the line “If that’s your man, then why he over here?” Iconic.

“Cuff It” “I’m in the mood to f*ck somethin’ up”

“Unapologetic when we f*ck up the night”

“Bet you you’ll elevate / Bet you you’ll meet god”

“Come and cuff it, baby” Oh, Beyoncé knew exactly what she was doing when creating this ultimate dance anthem: a mix of pop and funk that has produced a song so good, you will have no choice but to get up and dance in the club.

“Energy” “Only double lines we cross is dollar signs”

“Wait, I hear you just got paid, make it rain”

“She more Cancún, he more Saint-Tropez”

“That’s that Kodak energy” “ENERGY” is precisely what you’d expect from a song with this name, an energy-packed bop with a dose of the political, featuring lyrics like “Votin’ out 45, don’t get outta line” and “Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists”.

“Break My Soul” “I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive”

“Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night”

“The queens in the front and the doms in the back”

“You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside” I mean, we’ve already mentioned that “Break My Soul” is the song to quit your job to, but it’s also a certified Beyoncé bop with an abundance of quotable lyrics.

“Church Girl” “Nobody can judge me but me”

“Church girls acting loose, bad girls acting snotty”

“I see them grey sweats, I see a blank check”

“Must be the cash ‘cause it ain’t your face” Showing off her unparalleled vocal range, Beyoncé has gifted the world this spiritual-feeling tune that many are dubbing a “twerk anthem”. We have no choice but to agree, TBH.

“Plastic Off The Sofa” “It’s the way you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves”

“I think you’re so cool (Even though I’m cooler than you)”

“It’s the way you want one more kiss after you said you were leavin’”

“The rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane” A softer melody flows through “Plastic Off The Sofa” compared to the other tracks on the album, one that will tug at your heartstrings with its emotional vocals and lyrics. One for the lovers of love.

“Virgo’s Groove” “A psychic hit me, told me we got s*it to do”

“I need more nudity and ecstasy”

“Talk to me nice”

“Good lord, baby, don’t you ever switch it up” The transition from “Plastic Off The Sofa” to “Virgo’s Groove” may be one of the best on Renaissance and shows off Beyoncé’s undeniable skill when it comes to vocals and the runs she’s capable of. At just over six minutes long, “Virgo’s Groove” is the longest song on the album and is yet another funk-laden tune, with sensual lyrics describing being in love.

“Move” “Move out the way / I’m with my girls and we all need space”

“When the queen come through, part like the Red Sea”

“It’s a home run when the team touch base”

“Who this girl in the back of the room?” Beyoncé is truly in her dance era. “Move” is for all the girls who love to get down and dance and don’t care who knows it — if anything they need space for their moves. An anthem of friendship, the lyrics are serving confidence, sexy, and fun.

“Heated” “Only a real one could tame me / Only the radio could play me”

“Whole lotta texting with no conversations”

“Your face card never declines” Queen Bey loves to experiment with different styles of music, and with “Heated”, we get to hear a bit of that Beyoncé rap that we heard on Lemonade.

“Thique” “Ass getting thicker / Cash getting thicker”

“She say she on a diet / Girl, you better not lose that ass though”

“You gotta make a fold out to fit a magazine, right” A slower and darker vibe, “Thique” is another Renaissance song that will have you getting up and moving your body, and feeling pretty great doing it.

“All Up In Your Mind” “I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine”

“It may hurt at first ‘cause Imma make you work”

“He know I’m a f*cking problem” A heavy base start with the strong presence of synths giving it a slightly ‘80s vibe, “All Up In Your Mind” is an extremely sensual track that builds up throughout the song, growing faster and faster until it hits the transition to “America Has A Problem”.

“America Has A Problem” “I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land”

“Make you wait a whole week for me”

“Your ex still a dope, but it ain’t crack enough” With this track’s title being “America Has A Problem”, you may very well have thought this to be a political song, but oh no, that’s where you’d be wrong. Beyoncé loves love (and Jay-Z, clearly) and she will absolutely sing about it over the course of her album.

“Pure/Honey” “Bad b*tches to the left / Money b*tches to the right”

“It should cost a billion to look this good”

“All the pretty boys to the floor”

“Don’t my girls look so yummy?” “Pure/Honey” elicits images of Voguing and catwalk energy, and we’re absolutely here for it. With lyrics like “It should cost a billion to look this good”, we have no further words — just listen.