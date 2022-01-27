Twitter Is Not Pleased With The Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Cast

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is on the horizon, and fans are ... actually not that excited. CBS revealed the Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 cast on Jan. 27, and it features Olympic medalists, wrestlers, boy banders, Real Housewives, and celebs with notable ties to the Kardashian family.

The cast includes fashion expert and Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, NBA champion Lamar Odom, actor Todd Bridges, *NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former UFC champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and SNL comedian Chris Kattan.

CBS

While fans were initially excited about a third season of the U.S. edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres on Feb. 2, to say they were underwhelmed with the cast would be a bit of an understatement. Prior to the announcement, stars rumored to be entering the Big Brother house included reality TV staples like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela, and Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tyler Cameron. And when this speculation wasn’t accurate, Twitter made their disappointment known through memes and hilarious tweets.

Real Housewives fans in particular were disappointed after casting speculation from the franchise turned out to be misleading. Atlanta Housewife NeNe Leakes, one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, and Beverly Hills Housewife Erika Jayne, who is embroiled in some major legal drama, were originally rumored to enter the Big Brother house. Instead, they got Cynthia Bailey, who recently departed RHOA, and former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp, who was fired in 2020 after fans started a petition asking for her to be removed from the show.

Fans were also upset that another rumored contestant — iCarly star Jerry Trainor (a.k.a. comedic genius Spencer Shay) — ended up not being part of the cast either.

However, some fans were still optimistic about the upcoming season, arguing that a less impressive cast means contestants have less to lose in terms of public reputation, which could make for much more entertaining gameplay.