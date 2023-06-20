Spoilers ahead for Black Mirror Season 6, Episode 4. More than a decade into its run, Black Mirror’s bread and butter is “What if?” explorations into technology — from bleak twists to unexpected love stories, too. However, the sixth season of the show (which dropped June 15) dives a bit more into the supernatural. Episode 4, “Mazey Day,” follows a paparazzo named Bo (Zazie Beetz) who’s tasked with tracking down a young starlet, the titular Mazey Day (Clara Rugaard), after she flees her movie shoot.

Once Bo finds the actor at a rehab facility, she’s surprised to find Mazey turning into a werewolf. A car accident Mazey had earlier in the episode explains how this happened: Though it’s not revealed who (or what) she hit at first, viewers later see that she crashed into a werewolf who lunged at her and sparked the transformation process.

It’s a new one for Black Mirror! But if you’re a Twilight fan, you might have caught on to the twist sooner than most. Less than 10 minutes into the episode, Mazey gets high while studying her lines and dances to Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole” — the song that famously plays during the Twilight baseball scene. While the song is a timely choice (it came out in 2006, the same year the episode takes place), several fans saw it as more than a coincidence. Twilight has its share of werewolves, too, so to play a song so closely associated with the film’s soundtrack in *this* Black Mirror episode feels... significant.

There were other Twilight-y moments, too, like when Mazey cut her finger on a broken wine glass and became transfixed with the blood — or the rainy, blue-tinted scene where she first collided with the werewolf. But according to Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, it wasn’t an intentional homage.

“Somebody pointed out to me, ‘Is it nodding at something in the story?’ Actually it wasn’t, necessarily,” he said in an NME interview, adding that he liked its “slightly spooky, haunting” vibe for the episode.

“The wink was something that if it happened, it happened very subconsciously for all of us,” explained executive producer Jessica Rhoades. “And so now, we kind of love that the wink is in there.”

Interestingly, Matt Bellamy of Muse is a Black Mirror fan — telling KROQ in 2018 that the album Simulation Theory was partially influenced by the series. So even if “Mazey Day” wasn’t an intentional Twilight homage, it’s likely to thrill the group anyway.