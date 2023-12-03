Blake Lively’s Joke About A Beyoncé-Taylor Swift Rivalry Made A Valid Statement

So many great things have come from Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé: behind-the-scenes glimpses at the Carter family, Destiny’s Child reunions, and even a new song. And still the list is growing. The London premiere on Nov. 30 inspired Blake Lively shine light on an important cultural shift that’s been happening in recent years.

Lively attended the star-studded event with her longtime friend Taylor Swift, whose own concert movie premiered in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. Beyoncé turned up for Swift on her big day, and Swift soon returned the gesture. The shows of support moved Lively to reflect on what she’s seen in show business over the years, particularly when it comes to women’s relationships with other women.

Women Helping Other Women

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Lively wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.”

She added that “most” of her closest friends are “women who would’ve been packaged to [her] as threats or competition.” She’s glad there’s another option now, and she feels a responsibility to lead by example. “It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing,” she continued.

Yet, even amid her sincere message, Lively couldn’t resist the opportunity to add a lighthearted joke. “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” she quipped. “There’s space for us all.”

Shows Of Support

As two music industry icons, Beyoncé and Swift have resisted being pitted against each other. Just look at how Beyoncé handled Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. After West took the mic during Swift’s Best Female Video acceptance speech to announce that Beyoncé “made one of the best videos of all time,” Beyoncé graciously brought Swift back on stage after receiving her own award to let her finish her speech.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

When Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiered, Beyoncé’s surprise appearance made headlines, and Swift was more excited than anyone. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” she wrote on Instagram afterward. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

It’s beautiful to see the support. And, of course, Lively’s pop stardom speaks for itself. What an artist.