Spoilers ahead for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Blue Ivy Carter may have had a special role on her mom’s Renaissance World Tour, but she made sure to share the spotlight with her two siblings. Beyoncé gives a rare look at her 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter in her Renaissance concert film, as part of new family footage that also features her husband Jay-Z and their 11-year-old daughter.

Rumi and Sir appear sporadically throughout the film, both backstage and at home. On tour, the twins are seen riding on golf carts in the stadium, sitting on their mom’s lap in the dressing room, and watching the show from backstage on a live feed.

They also swim and play around at the Cannes home that Beyoncé rented on the European leg so her family could have some stability and scenery between shows.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” on May 29, 2023 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Each twin gets their own adorable moment to shine in the movie. At one point, Rumi playfully rehearses her mom’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” choreography, pulling funny faces as her fingers spell out “U-N-I-Q-U-E” in the intro.

Sir, meanwhile, takes a stab at working the camera himself. In a couple of scenes, he films his mom backstage and asks questions about the tour and her well-being, like a true documentarian. At one point, Bey adorably advises him to keep his camera straight, before it veers off to the side anyways.

Why Rumi & Sir Are Rarely Seen

While Blue Ivy is becoming a star in her own right, Bey and Jay tend to keep the twins a bit more private. Rumi was last seen by fans in July, when she posed with her mom and Madonna, plus her 17-year-old daughter Mercy and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, in a photo shared to Madge’s Instagram Story after one of Bey’s Renaissance Tour shows.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2019 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

‌Earlier that summer, Rumi supported her sister when Blue Ivy made her Renaissance Tour debut in Paris, holding up a sign that read, “We Love You Blue!”