When Netflix announced its comedy series Blockbuster, it unsurprisingly earned a huge reaction. Weeks after Twitter was left reeling over the irony of the announcement, the streamer dropped the first season, starring Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, on Nov. 3. The new series follows the employees of the last Blockbuster store in America as it attempts to avoid the fate of the franchise’s other brick-and-mortar locations. Much like the store, the series itself has an uncertain future, considering that Netflix hasn’t renewed it for another season yet. Whether this show will be a blockbuster success remains to be seen, but in the meantime, let’s speculate on what could happen next in a potential Blockbuster Season 2.

Blockbuster Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Because Blockbuster is still awaiting a renewal announcement, it does not have an official release date for Season 2.

The series began filming its first season in April 2022. On May 2, series regular Melissa Fumero posted an Instagram story that stated the season had “nearly” wrapped filming, which means that Blockbuster’s first season had a fairly quick production. If Blockbuster were to get picked up for a second season, it would almost certainly arrive on Netflix in 2023 if the show chooses to stick to the production schedule from Season 1.

Blockbuster Season 2 Plot

Blockbuster isn’t just a show about a defunct video rental chain; it’s about the people who work there and the community the store serves. Showrunner Vanessa Ramos explained to UPI that she based the characters on the people she knows to feel closer to them during the coronavirus pandemic. “It was a little bit me trying to feel the people I miss. I'm hoping it scratches the itch of wanting connection more than anything,” she said. Series lead Randall Park also told UPI that the driving force behind the show was “the value of human connection."

If Blockbuster does get a second season, viewers should expect the writers to play up those themes. During the writing of Season 1, Ramos revealed that she and the writers would riff on people’s current dependence on screens and automation, "I don't know how to contact anyone,” she said. “[Internet] is in every aspect of life now.” With such an emphasis on people’s loss of connectivity, it only makes sense for a potential Season 2 to continue to highlight how the digital age has changed how we connect with each other.

Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix 2022

Fans should also expect some romance if we do get a Season 2. Park and Melissa Fumero also told UPI that they’re aware of their characters’ “will-they-won’t-they” situation. "When we meet them, they already have a rhythm. They already have a banter," Fumero said. In fact, the actors further referenced their characters’ connection in an interview with Paste Magazine. Fumero stated that, upon reading the script, she noticed the romance immediately, asking “What’s going to happen with Timmy and Eliza?!” As for Park, he seems to be a fan of the flirtation, stating “As the kids say, I ship Timmy and Eliza.”

Blockbuster Season 2 Cast

Park and Fumero will likely return for a second season if the show gets renewed. As for the rest of the cast, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman, Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano, J. B. Smoove as Percy Scott, and Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott could all be back for some more shifts at Blockbuster. And who knows, maybe the location will do so well that Park’s character might hire some new employees and bring new faces to the Netflix series.

This post will be updated as more information about Blockbuster Season 2 becomes available.