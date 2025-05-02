3 Ways To Get Tickets For Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé’s latest show is a hot ticket — but then again, when has she not been in demand? And Cowboy Carter Tour is certainly worth any extra time spent scrambling to find a seat: At the tour’s kickoff in Los Angeles, the singer put on a nearly three-hour spectacle featuring a 35-song setlist, dazzling visuals, a Renaissance revival, and most importantly, dance solos from Blue Ivy Carter.

Unlike her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which featured a long list of dates, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is only hitting a few cities across the U.S. and Europe over the summer. With less chances to catch her on this tour, there will be fewer tickets to go around.

Luckily, if you’re hoping to catch Bey’s Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit in action, there are still a few ways to get into the Cowboy Carter Tour.

The Good Ol’ Fashioned Way

While the presale process for the Cowboy Carter Tour was a frenzy as usual, Bey was generous enough to add additional shows in most cities after the presale. She even added two Las Vegas stops months after tickets for the first shows first became available, proving that the tour’s schedule may not be as set in stone as it appears.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

At this point, seats are readily available on Ticketmaster for the added dates, including the final shows in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Atlanta. All you have to decide is how good you want your view to be.

Buy Resale Tickets For Sold Out Shows

If the only Cowboy Carter shows you can make are almost completely sold out on Ticketmaster (like the three shows in Paris), there’s still a way in. Resale tickets are available on sites like StubHub and SeatGeek, and while some will be highly priced as usual, you also might get lucky and score some seats below face value.

Ticketmaster has also started to offer resale tickets on their own platform — just look for the red dots on the seating charts. But fair warning, they are rarely priced below face value.

Wait For More Seats To Open

Parkwood Entertainment / Julian Dakdouk / Mason Poole

If you refuse to buy resale tickets for sold out shows, don’t fret. Beyoncé opened up new seats for opening night just a day before the show, and she may well do the same for future dates.

Putting new tickets on sale just days before a show is actually common — even if said show is publicly advertised as sold out. Promoters always hold back some tickets for production purposes, press tickets, artists’ guest lists, and other reasons. After determining which seats won’t be used or interfere with the production, they’re released just days prior, often without any notice.

This trick worked for many lucky fans who wanted tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which were harder to get than virtually any concert in history.