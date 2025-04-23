Stop what you’re doing: More Beyoncé lore just dropped. Fans have been speculating about the singer’s astrological birth chart for years, mainly because they want to know her rising sign. This zodiac tidbit would help explain how Bey shows up in the world and why she’s so powerful.

Along with your moon and sun sign, your rising or ascendant sign is part of your Big Three, and together they unlock fun facts about your personality and how you relate to others. To figure it out, you need to know someone’s birthplace, birth date, and birth time.

While fans have known she was born in Houston, TX on Sept. 4, 1981, Beyoncé’s exact birth time was a mystery until recently. On April 18, she released her birth certificate in her Cowboy Carter Tour book. The time everyone’s been waiting for? 9:47 p.m.

Fans and astrology lovers immediately dove into her birth chart to discover the singer’s rising sign, which includes the sign’s celestial placement and degree, but also to see what else this new info might reveal.

For years, people have speculated that Bey might be a Libra rising. This air sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and aesthetics, and is also known for its beautiful, goddess energy. While Libra was an impeccable guess, it actually wasn’t right. As it turns out, there’s an even better rising sign for Queen Bey. Here, astrologers explain Beyoncé’s birth chart.

Beyoncé’s Big Three

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

According to astrologer Maggie Dorsky, Beyoncé’s big three creates a “cosmic cocktail” just as fierce as she is.

Sun in Virgo

The singer has her sun in Virgo in the 5th house — Siri, play “VIRGO’S GROOVE” from Renaissance — which means her core essence relates to this grounded, practical earth sign. “This is the meticulous perfectionist who puts in those 10,000 hours to make everything flawless,” Dorsky tells Bustle. “This earth sign explains her legendary work ethic and attention to detail. Located in her 5th house of creativity and performance, this placement also screams ‘star power’ and explains why she was born to shine on stage.”

Moon in Scorpio

Your moon sign points to your emotional nature and inner desires, and Beyoncé’s is in Scorpio, the water sign associated with transformation, loyalty, empathy, and a need for privacy — something Bey is known for, despite being in the spotlight.

According to Adama Sesay, an author and professional astrologer at Lilith Astrology, having her moon in Scorpio means Bey will only share what she chooses, and only on her terms. When she does channel her emotional life, it’ll be through symbolism or via a performance on stage.

“This placement reveals Bey's emotional intensity and private nature,” adds Dorsky. “Scorpio moons feel deeply and guard their inner world fiercely. This explains her mysterious persona and transformation-oriented approach to life.”

Aries Rising

One’s rising or ascendant sign reveals how others perceive them, and for Bey, it’s all about confidence. The singer is an Aries rising at 29°, which means she’s fiery, passionate, and fearless.

“Bey has an Aries ascendant — not Libra as previously thought,” says Dorsky. “This fiery first impression explains her commanding stage presence and trail-blazing energy. That 29° placement is especially significant, as it's considered a ‘fate-filled’ degree associated with fame and urgency to complete a soul mission.”

Beyoncé Is An Aries Rising

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Many would argue that your rising sign is the most important aspect of your birth chart, as it represents who you are. According to Nicole Goicuria, MA, a therapist and astrologer, your rising sign tells you about your identity, personality, and what motivates you.

Aries risings see the world as an exciting place where winning is a necessity, adds Dorsky, and that’s because Aries is a fire sign, the first sign of the astrological year, and one ruled by Mars, the planet of energy, action, and desire.

“Aries rising can manifest as someone who is a courageous and fearless trailblazer, someone with a lot of physical vitality and stamina, and someone who is unique and original,” Goicuria tells Bustle. “Aries energy is independent and not afraid to step out on their own and lead with their authentic self.” Case in point? Every performance Beyoncé has ever done.

“Aries risings are fearless trailblazers.”

Aries is also a cardinal sign, known for leadership qualities and taking initiative. It explains why the singer is an endless well of ideas and enthusiasm, especially when it comes to starting new chapters in life. “Think of Bey’s many transformations and iconic themes that have influenced many of her legendary projects that show off a new image to the public,” Goicuria says. See: Mrs. Carter and Sasha Fierce.

Interestingly, being an Aries rising means Bey is a Libra descendant. “The descendant is an important and potent angle across from the ascendant [in your birth chart],” says Sesay. It’s located in the 7th house of relationships and marriage, which means the singer has a deep need for partnership in both love and work.

Beyoncé Does Have A Libra Stellium

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In astrology, a stellium is a grouping of three or more planets in a single zodiac sign or astrological house. For Queen Bey, her chart has a whole lot of Libra. “Her Libra stellium is everything,” says Dorsky. “With Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto all in the sign of balance and partnerships, Beyonce's chart shows she's naturally partnership-oriented.”

This stellium explains her 15-year run with Destiny’s Child before going solo, as well as her long-lasting marriage to Jay-Z. “The Libra energy makes her diplomatic and harmony-seeking, while giving her a natural sense of aesthetics and beauty,” says Dorsky. “With Venus, Libra's ruler, in its home sign, her artistic talents are amplified.”

According to Sesay, Bey’s Libra stellium also explains her demeanor. “She has a charming Venusian way of speaking, singing, and articulating herself,” she says. “She also has a lot of luck and abundance when she is authentic in her creative vision and makes sure that she has a supportive and trustworthy team around her.”

Sources:

Maggie Dorsky, astrologer

Nicole Goicuria, MA, therapist, astrologer

Adama Sesay, author, professional astrologer at Lilith Astrology