Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Historically, the Hunger Games film series stays remarkably true to Suzanne Collins’ beloved novels. But as bookworms know well, the adaptation process always takes out some key moments. In an exclusive interview with Bustle, Sunrise on the Reaping director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson opened up about scenes that were cut from the new prequel, including a pivotal sequence from the Games itself.



In the book, future victor Haymitch Abernathy and his fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner come across three lower-level Gamemakers in the arena who serve as janitors, cleaning up debris after a water tank breaks. Naturally, the tributes kill them, setting the stage for their eventual fates. However, viewers don’t see actors Joseph Zada and McKenna Grace get that gruesome in the film.

“That janitor sequence... we shot it, but there was a lot of discussion around it,” Lawrence reveals, adding that producers disagreed over whether the scene was necessary. The same also goes for the porcupine-esque mutt that kills three tributes with its metallic quills after the gamemakers’ deaths.

“Initially, when we screened the movie for people, we had that sequence in,” he explains. “There's probably a five to 10 minute stretch in there around porcupine, which people might remember, and a little bit of a fight after the janitors. That all got lifted out. It wasn't doing anything for us in terms of character or thematics at that point in the movie.”

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Thankfully, they will see the light of day. Lawrence “thinks” the gamemakers and porcupine sequence will be included as deleted scenes when Sunrise on the Reaping is released digitally, though the date has yet to be confirmed. Plus, Jacobson also teases some more action before the tributes head into the arena that she was sad to leave on the cutting room floor.

“There are things that we loved in the period before the games, but we also feel the pressure of how long you can ask the audience to wait before you get to the arena,” she says. “Sometimes it's painful to have to lift a scene or a sequence, but you just feel the march of momentum begging you to do what you got to do.”

It helps that Collins is remarkably understanding when cuts have to be made. “Suzanne is great because she comes from a screenwriting background, so she understands the adaptation process,” Lawrence says. “When we were doing Catching Fire, there was a zone that she had dubbed the cinematic dead zone. She knew that section was going to have to be lifted or severely compressed. She's happy enough to do that.”