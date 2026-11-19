Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The entire Hunger Games universe is bleak, but Suzanne Collins’ latest prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, might just be the most gut-wrenching installment yet. As the film adaptation — hitting theaters Nov. 20 — brings Haymitch Abernathy’s origin story and the Second Quarter Quell to life, even the smallest wardrobe details are packed with tragic foreshadowing.

Nowhere is that clearer than with fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace. Alongside Haymitch (Joseph Zada), Maysilee faces an equally devastating arc — and according to Sunrise on the Reaping costume designer Bina Daigeler, her outfits drop major clues about her fate from the very beginning. “You use hints in pieces, and the audience makes their own ideas about it,” she tells Bustle. “And often, their interpretations are right.”

Take Maysilee’s Reaping Day look. As one of the twin daughters of a well-off District 12 merchant, Maysilee didn’t have to add extra slips of her name into the reaping bowl in exchange for food, so her odds of getting picked were much lower than most kids in her district. Still, she was terrified of becoming a tribute — eagle-eyed fans clocked that she even wore a good-luck charm on her outfit.

To accessorize her lavender minidress, she stacked layers of necklaces with floral pendants and pinned a chamomile flower — a known symbol for luck — onto her lapel. (She’s a known accessory girlie. According to Hunger Games lore, she’s also the OG owner of the Mockingjay pin Katniss eventually inherits.) Obviously, her talisman didn’t work, making the detail painfully ironic.

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Daigeler confirms the fan theory. “The flowers have a very emotional background,” says the wardrobe head. “We wanted to have a flower that looks a little bit naive, playful.” Looking at how her story ends, it’s just another cruel twist for Maysilee.

As it turns out, even details that *weren’t* intentional are resonating with viewers. Toward the end of the Games, Maysilee is attacked by a flock of pink waterbird mutts and ultimately dies. Later, during the televised post-Games ceremony, her Capitol archnemesis Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close) wears a red gown topped with a headdress full of — you guessed it — pink feathers. Since Drusilla despised Maysilee, fans have theorized online that the look was a deliberate jab, perhaps even using feathers plucked from the murdering bird mutts themselves.

“That’s a very inspired theory,” Daigeler says, although she admits this particular detail wasn’t consciously planned. “I knew how important the birds were. And in my subconscious, I had the birds completely present,” she says, adding, “Sometimes you have just the right intuition.”

Between the deliberate foreshadowing and eerie coincidences, one thing is clear: When Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters, the emotional odds are definitely not in anyone’s favor.