Brad Pitt Is A Huge Fan Of This British TV Show

In a twist that very few people would have seen coming, Brad Pitt has revealed that he’s a huge fan of The Great Pottery Throw Down. Chatting about favourite TV shows with his Bullet Train co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the star told Joe.ie that he’s “seen every season” of the wholesome crafting contest. The televised UK competition has pitted amateur potters against each other since 2015 — and these days, Stateside ceramics-enthusiasts can stream all five series on HBO Max.

When his co-stars reacted with surprise, Pitt elaborated on his love for the show, adding that he’s a particularly big fan of expert judge Keith Brymer Jones (who has a reputation for getting tearful over contestants’ skilful creations). And his emotional openness has rubbed on Pitt. “He’s so beautiful,” the actor said. “He’s so kind. He’s so supportive. I tear up a little.”

Though Pitt’s best known for his starring roles in Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his ceramics love affair dates back to at least 2017. Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie that year, the actor reportedly created a sculpture with the help of the British sculptor Thomas Houseago, according to The Daily Mail. As reported by The Sun, the actor now has a sculpture studio at his LA home, and invited Leonardo DiCaprio over during the making of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to “bond over their shared love of pottery.”

In a GQ profile from this year by the author Ottessa Moshfegh, meanwhile, Pitt revealed that he took up making ceramics over lockdown. “Everything I read, porcelain’s about being thin so that light penetrates, the thinner you get. It’s a cardinal sin to make it thick,” he said, speaking about a pair of candle-sticks he deliberately made to weigh a tonne. “What I love is the heft, like a Leica camera or a quality watch. You could dump this in the dirt and someone could dig it up 2,000 years later, because it’s been under a volcanic reaction.” Talk about pots fired!