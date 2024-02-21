Bradley Cooper has a “crazy” first meeting with Beyoncé and Jay-Z when casting for A Star Is Born.

Cooper, who made his directorial debut with the 2018 remake, had originally wanted Queen Bey for the role of Ally, which ultimately went to Lady Gaga.

Cooper revealed during a recent interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that he pitched Beyoncé to studio executive, Greg Silverman, who said he’d only agree to make the film if Bey was the lead and they could “make it for under $25 million.”

From there, Cooper, who played Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born, was tasked with getting the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer on board during a meeting at her home.

Beyoncé’s A Star Is Born Role “Fell Through”

“I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I'm not kidding,” he recalled. “I was freaking [out]. I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her.”

“It was crazy. She was incredible and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together,” he continued. “I mean, she's one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through.”

Bradley Cooper revealed Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Cooper also revealed that watching Lady Gaga perform live at a benefit concert was the exact moment he found his A Star Is Born leading lady.

“It just blew the doors off of the whole place,” he recalled during the SAG-AFTRA interview. “It was in that moment where it was like, ‘That's it. What was I even thinking?’ And then I asked to meet her.”

The role ultimately went to Gaga — real name Stefani Germanotta — who helped the 2018 musical drama become a critical and commercial success. Cooper and his co-lead were also nominated in multiple categories at the 2019 Academy Awards, where Gaga took home the award for Best Original Song with “Shallow.”

Another Singer Was Considered

Queen Bey and Mother Monster weren’t Cooper’s only A Star Is Born picks. Speaking at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Feb. 8, the actor disclosed that he had “thought about Adele” during casting.

“It was like, his career’s not great. He goes abroad,” he said, revealing how the movie’s plot might’ve played out with Adele as the lead. “He meets this woman, but no — and then that never even took off at all.”