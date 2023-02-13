In a new T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, Bradley Cooper and his mom, Gloria Campano, star as themselves — a mother-son duo trying (and failing) to promote the network’s 5G credentials. “You look like a flamingo in this,” Gloria says at one point, referencing her son in the brand’s signature magenta tee.

Throughout, Cooper struggles to help his mom get her lines right. (He is an actor and a director, after all.) “I think I know what I’m doing,” he reminds her. “I’ve been nominated nine times.”

“Yeah, but you never won any,” Gloria tells him, in a glorious motherly call-out. Indeed, Cooper remains completely Oscar-less to this day. That’s despite a long list of nominations that dates back a decade, starting with a Best Actor nod for 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook. Interestingly, Cooper was a Philadelphia Eagles fan in that movie — which is no surprise because he’s one in real life, too, having grown up in the City of Brotherly Love. He even attended this year’s game, and narrated a hype video for the team. So it’s pretty perfect that his family bonding commercial aired during this Super Bowl, in particular.

If you’ve been following Cooper for a while now, you know how much he loves his mom. He’s even brought her as his date to several award shows, which only makes the T-Mobile commercial dig that much better.

While Cooper may have laughed it off while enjoying the big game, Twitter couldn’t help but be a little bit hurt on his behalf.

For many viewers, Gloria was the star of the commercial — and fans called for her to get everything from an Emmy to a buddy comedy with her son.

According to Ad Age, the blooper element of Cooper and his mom’s T-Mobile commercial was very much based on real life. “[It] wasn’t originally supposed to be in the form of outtakes,” the outlet wrote in a tweet. “But when Bradley Cooper and his mom sat down for a table read the brand changed course.” Apparently, the chaotic family energy couldn’t help but make its way to the final cut.