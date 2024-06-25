Fans have caught wind of Jonathan Bailey’s pre-Bridgerton Disney days. A clip of the actor in the musical comedy Groove High recently did the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), and his performance is worlds away from the dashing Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

Airing on Disney Channel U.K. between 2012 and 2013, the live action and animated series followed two touring pop stars, Tom (Bailey) and Zoe (played by Samantha Barks), who reminisce about their time at the elite performaning arts high school.

Three years after the show wrapped, Bailey and his Groove High co-star Barks reunited, starring together in the West End musical The Last Five Years.

The actor’s role in the short-lived Disney show came a surprise to many Bridgerton fans. “How did I not know it was Johnathan Bailey all this time!” one X user commented. Another wrote, “Omg I never knew this existed!. I would have had a huge crush on him back then (still have obvs).”

Bailey’s resumé boats a long list of pre-Bridgerton TV credits, having previously starred in the British crime drama Broadchurch opposite Olivia Colman, the 2014 season of Doctor Who, the award-winning comey Chewing Gum alongside Michaela Coel, and the action thriller Jack Ryan with John Krasinski.

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Post-Bridgerton fame, Bailey has also recently starred in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers opposite Matt Bomer, and is set to play Fiyero Tigelaar in the upcoming movie musical Wicked.

The actor also confirmed in May that he’s landed a role in the new Jurassic World sequel. “It’s brilliant. I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family,” Bailey said on The Tonight Show. “It’s history and it’s the John Williams score. It’s [Steven] Spielberg. I have got nightmares for sort of 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true.”

More Disney-Turned-Bridgerton Stars

As some fans pointed out, Bailey isn’t the only Bridgerton star with a Disney Channel past. Before starring as Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama, Luke Newton played Ben Evans in Disney’s The Lodge.

Meanwhile, Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) played Dorothea “Thea” Raphael in the fantasy-drama Find Me in Paris, which aired on the Disney Channel in France, Italy, and Latin America for three seasons (2019 - 2020).