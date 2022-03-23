After much waiting, fans will soon be able to watch Bridgerton season two on Netflix. And stars of the show have teased that viewers will be surprised by one character in particular — dressmaker Madame Delacroix, portrayed by Kathryn Drysdale. Although Delacroix had a memorable role in the first season, we’ll be seeing plenty more of her this time round.

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, and Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, appeared in a video posted on the Netflix show’s official Twitter profile. The actors told fans to look out for Delacroix in season two, saying she plays a “huge” role. Jessie said: “We can't say too much, but I think people will be shocked by Madame Delacroix in season two.”

The sought-after dressmaker is behind the glamourous elegant gowns that the high-society set wear to their frequent balls. Her upscale French boutique isn’t just a space for women to get their gowns fitted, but also a space for gossip and mingling. In truth, Madame Delacroix is an English commoner, but maintains a fake French accent to appeal to her upper-class clients.

Bridgerton’s new episodes will also see the return of actors Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), among others. Unfortunately, the man viewers fell in love with during the show’s first season, Regé-Jean Page aka the Duke, will not be reprising his role.