Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan’s chemistry is just as endearing off-screen. In a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Bridgerton Season 3, shared by director Andrew Ahn, the co-stars are shown filming what appears to be a ballroom scene, which is suddenly interrupted by a hilarious on-set prank.

Filming in character as Colin Bridgerton, a serious-looking Newton is shown exchanging dialogue with Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington. In the now-viral clip, music suddenly begins playing in the background, sparking an instant reaction from Newton, who bursts into laughter along with the rest of the cast and crew.

The song heard in the BTS video is “Cougar Town” by the former British boyband, South 4, which Newton was a member of before his Bridgerton days.

Luke’s Boyband Era

Dubbed “Sussex’s answer to One Direction,” South 4 signed a reported $1.3 million record contract in 2012. Along with Newton, the band included fellow members Oli Evans, Joel Baylis, and Henry Tredinnick. The group first met at the famed Brits School, which has previously birthed talents such as Adele.

After releasing their first single “Cougar Town,” group member Oli said, “We’re really excited about the single. We think it will be one of the hits of the summer..” Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. The band seemingly split soon after their debut, and eight years later, Newton landed a role in Netflix’s Regency-era hit.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix

The behind-the-scenes prank was seemingly pulled off by Newton’s co-star Coughlan, who is seen laughing as the cast, crew, and extras dance along to the South 4 track. The BTS video also quickly did the rounds among Bridgerton fans online, with one declaring it “absolutely ridiculous.”

“I love everything about this prank! Nicola and Luke are the best,” another fan wrote on Instagram, while one user commented, “Not the iconic prank we been hearing about! This is incredible.”

This isn’t the first time fans have been treated to a BTS glimpse into life on the Bridgerton set. In 2022, the show’s choreographer posted footage of the Season 2 wrap party, featuring the cast and crew dancing to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” in their Regency-era costumes.