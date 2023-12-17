Bridgerton Season 3 Sees Kanthony “Completely Celebrate Each Other”

The return of Bridgerton is finally on the calendar and fans are eagerly counting down the days until May 16. In the meantime, the cast is still generously offering tidbits about the episodes to come. Most recently, Jonathan Bailey opened up to W about what Bridgerton Season 3 holds for his character, Anthony, and Simone Ashley’s Kate.

A New Era

Bailey, who described himself as “a massive fan of ‘Kanthony,’” teased “so much to enjoy for both of them now.” The two memorably spent Season 2 at odds with one another, fighting their mutual attraction until they realized they belonged together. “They’ve overcome a lot,” Bailey noted, before he highlighted how they’ll strengthen their relationship in Season 3.

“[We’re] talking about the need for communication in a romance, and that study of how they communicate and how little they did communicate until the very end [of Season 2],” Bailey said. “So now, we can see them completely celebrate each other for who they are.”

Bailey previewed more of their new era as a couple. “There are really lovely conversations about heritage and familial roles, and once you meet someone who understands you fully, having sacrificed so much for the families as they both have, how exciting [it is] to make decisions that might change the course for them [as a couple],” he said.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Another Happy Couple

Simone Ashley previously offered reassurances that the couple’s future looks bright. Kate is “going to be quite content with her husband,” she said in an Elle interview published on June 5. She also told Grazia in February that the upcoming season would show “Kate settling into the Bridgerton family and a little bit more of her backstory as well.”

Of course, Bridgerton focuses on a new love story every season, so Kate and Anthony won’t be the only couple for viewers to swoon over. Season 3 centers on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and their chance at romance has been “a long time coming,” as Ashley told Grazia.

When Bridgerton Season 3 arrives, fans will have waited more than two years for new episodes. The gap is the series’ biggest yet, as Season 1 arrived on Dec. 25, 2020, and Season 2 followed a year and a half later, on March 25, 2022. It’s been a trying time for some viewers, even with the prequel series Queen Charlotte debuting on May 4, 2023.

Bridgerton Season 3 premieres in two parts, beginning on May 16 and continuing on June 13.