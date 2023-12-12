Readers, this is not a drill: the third chapter of Netlfix’s Bridgerton is almost upon us.

On Dec. 12, the streaming giant announced that Bridgerton Season 3 will finally debut in the summer of 2024 in two four-episode parts, marking a major first for the franchise.

Part 1 will premiere on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2, which is scheduled to drop on Jun. 13, 2024.

A first-look Bridgerton Series 3 trailer was also unveiled by Netflix, which teases what viewers can look forward to and makes reference to fan anticipation surrounding the new season.

“Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced,” a voiceover says in the newly-released trailer. “But you thought wrong. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton. Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

Bridgerton Season 3 Synopsis

Netflix previously disclosed that Bridgerton’s third series will largely center on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — aka “Polin.”

“Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her,” a Season 3 synopsis teases.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.”

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

“People Will Feel Very Satisfied”

Alongside Coughlan and Newton, the third chapter will also welcome back the likes of Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), among others.

Coughlan recently teased Bridgerton’s Season 3 release date on The Six O’clock Show, revealing the new series is “closer than it’s ever been.”

Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell. Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

Meanwhile, co-star Adjoa Andoh (aka Lady Danbury) was more specific, confirming to Hello! that Series 3 is coming in 2024.

“It’s very gratifying because we’ve held our breath for a long time,” Andoh shared. “Because of the way the year’s panned out and that the season’s going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow. I think people will feel very satisfied.”