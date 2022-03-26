The ton’s latest love story is here, and it was well worth the wait. Viewers got to return to the world of Bridgerton as its second season premiered on March 25, less than a year-and-a-half after the steamy period drama first took Netflix by storm. While watching the titular family’s eldest son, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), take his turn at hunting for a spouse, fans celebrated on Twitter. They shared reactions to everything from the onscreen chemistry between the show’s new leads to their emotions amid the ups and downs. Already, Bridgerton Season 2 memes and tweets have turned out to be just as entertaining as a Lady Whistledown update.

Based on romance novelist Julia Quinn’s book The Viscount Who Loved Me, Season 2 picks up after the happily-ever-after of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Anthony decides it’s time he married, but when he sets his sights on the new debutante Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), her sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), is determined to sabotage the match. The ensuing love triangle has proven to be delicious, and some stans have already binge-watched their way through Season 2. That meant their tweets aren’t spoiler-free, so read on at your own risk.

Love For The New Couple

Sad as fans were to see Page step away from the series, tweets show that Bailey and Ashley held their own as the leads of Season 2. Many tweets celebrated them and their portrayal of their characters. “Give all the awards to Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley now,” one person tweeted.

That Chemistry (*Swoon*)

The duo’s chemistry, in particular, kept fans watching. Bridgerton’s love scenes may have been a little toned down in Season 2, but they weren’t necessarily missed with everything else “Kathony” had to offer.

So Many Emotions

Twitter was feeling all of the emotions, even before streaming Season 2. One parent wrote about waiting the “whole day” for their kids to go to sleep just so they could watch it. Another tweeted after having seen it, “s2 bridgerton has no business making me feel this way.”

Readers Weigh In

Some readers of the books were irritated on at least one point: Edwina’s feelings for Anthony in the Netflix version. In The Viscount Who Loved Me, she does not fall for Anthony, and it was an “ATROCIOUS” change, according to one die-hard. Still, another applauded the writers for keeping his obsession with Kate’s hair from the books. “That’s canon, babes,” the fan wrote.

Representation Appreciation

As in Season 1, there was also praise for representation. Many fans pointed out how much they’d connected to and enjoyed seeing elements of South Asian culture on screen, along with the diverse cast. “It’s so warming to see those cultural practices presented in this season,” one fan wrote of a scene in which Kate oils Edwina’s hair.

A Success Overall

In general, the reviews on Twitter seemed to be positive. People praised the “enemies-to-lovers trope,” the “suspense filled love story,” and again, of course, the “explosive chemistry.” As one user summed it up: “Oh Bridgerton you did not disappoint.” Another was more specific, calling it “so goddamn glorious!” as they praised the “slow burn,” the angst, the banter, and more.

The roller coaster may have been a thrill, but by the end, some fans were spent. Luckily, there will be time for recuperation before Bridgerton Season 3, which has already been confirmed.