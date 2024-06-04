Bridgerton Season 3 was just as entertaining behind the scenes. On June 3, Luke Newton (aka Colin Bridgerton) shared an Instagram gallery of photos and videos from the set of the Netflix drama, including a clip of him pranking his co-star and onscreen love interest, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington).

In the BTS clip, captioned “Polin Part 2,” Coughlan is secretly filmed entering what appears to be the Bridgerton Series 3 dressing room. As she approaches her chair, Newton suddenly emerges from underneath a vanity table, startling Coughlan, who screams and runs out of the room.

Newton’s on-set prank soon caught the attention of Bridgerton fans, with one declaring Coughlan’s jump scare “priceless.”

“Luke, why’d you do my girl like that?” another fan commented on Instagram. “This video is everything! I love their off-screen relationship,” one user also wrote, while Coughlan herself commented under the video, “Hahahhahahaa.”

This isn’t the only Polin prank pulled by the Bridgerton co-stars. In another behind-the-scenes video from the set of Season 3, posted by director Andrew Ahn, the pair are shown filming a ballroom scene that is suddenly interrupted by a familiar song.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at the Bridgerton Series 3 premiere. Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

In the BTS clip, it quickly dawns on Newton that Coughlan has pranked him by blasting the track “Cougar Town” by the former British boy band South 4, which he was a member of before his Bridgerton days.

As the cast and crew begin dancing along to the 2012 song, Newton breaks character and bursts into laughter, before joining in with his co-stars.

More BTS Bridgerton

Fans were also treated to a BTS glimpse of the Bridgerton set back in 2022 when the show’s choreographer shared footage filmed at the Season 2 wrap-party, in which the show’s cast and crew danced to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” in their Regency-era costumes.

At the time, Newton revealed to Insider that the on-set routine was his co-star Jonathan Bailey’s idea.

“Sometimes after lunch, energy can dip a bit,” he said. “It was Jonathan Bailey who asked the choreographer, Jack Murphy, if we could have a more modern dance that we could do on set. We wanted something that we could just put on ... We had a little routine that we’d bust out to bring everyone’s energy levels back up.”