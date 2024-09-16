Ton, wake up: Production on Bridgerton Season 4 is officially underway, and Netflix just dropped some intriguing details about Benedict’s love story.

A week after officially announcing Halo alum Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, the streamer revealed who would play Sophie’s stepmother and stepsisters. As book readers know, An Offer from a Gentleman is a Cinderella-esque romance, where Sophie finds love — and independence — after leaving her life as a servant under her cruel guardian, Araminta.

Fans have long predicted that Cressida Cowper’s mother would assume Araminta’s role in the show. Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, has even referred to her character as Araminta, seemingly confirming the show’s plan to have her double as Sophie’s stepmother.

However, in Netflix’s Sept. 16 press release, the streamer announced that Harry Potter alum Katie Leung will play Araminta. “Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society,” reads her character description. Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei will portray Araminta’s daughters, Rosamund and Posy.

As you’ll remember, Leung played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films. She’s since spoken out about her experience with racism in the fandom and shared support and resources for Black transgender communities after Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling made controversial comments about transgender people.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leung’s more recent roles include the TV series Arcane and The Peripheral. This year, the Scottish actor took the stage in a London production of The Comeuppance.

Continuing A Bridgerton Tradition

Leung is far from the only Harry Potter alum to visit the world of Bridgerton.

Back when the swoon-worthy Regency romance made its debut, fans were quick to point out that Regé-Jean Page made a brief, blink-and-you-miss-it cameo at Bill and Fleur’s wedding in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Freddie Stroma, whose Prince Friedrich also vied for Daphne’s affections in Season 1, previously played Cormac McLaggen in the fantasy films.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The connections don’t stop there. Before playing a young Brimsley on Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett originated the role of Albus Potter — Harry’s son — in the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“The pressure is absolutely similar,” Clemmett previously told Bustle of hopping from one major franchise to another. “You’re handling characters who mean so much to people.”