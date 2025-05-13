Nicola Coughlan Teased Polin’s New Adventure In Bridgerton Season 4

It took a lot of angst for Bridgerton to finally unite its Season 3 leads. Although Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) ultimately found their wedded bliss, a vocal contingent of Polin fans didn’t feel like they got to enough of the couple’s happy moments. Luckily, Season 4 is on the way and will feature a new phase of Penelope and Colin’s relationship.

“Lots More Romance”

Coughlan attended the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in London on May 11, where she took questions on the red carpet. In an exchange later shared on X, a reporter asked her about Bridgerton Season 4, and Coughlan kindly shared some details about what’s to come, including a glimpse at Polin’s journey.

“What’s coming? Lots more romance,” Coughlan said. “We’re shooting it still. It takes a long time to shoot a season of Bridgerton. [It] takes about eight months; this one has taken nine. So it’s a full pregnancy, this season of Bridgerton.”

Coughlan brought up the newest addition to the Bridgerton family: Penelope and Colin’s young son, who was briefly seen at the end of Season 3. Noting that her character has “got a ginger baby” now, she highlighted the couple’s latest adventure: parenthood.

Bridgerton Season 4 brings a new Polin adventure: parenthood. Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Derry Girls vet underscored the changes in Penelope’s life compared to her days as a wallflower, when she was covertly sharing the tonne’s secrets as Lady Whistledown. “You know, she’s a married woman, she’s a writer, but it’s delightful and gorgeous as always,” she said.

“Happy Idiots”

Before Season 4 production even began, Coughlan and Newton were looking forward to the couple’s new phase. “We’re quite excited at the prospect of them just like being happy idiots,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “Some of my favorite stuff is the two of them. They both love a little gossip and a little b*tch. So I really just want them in the corner like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’”

Production began in September, and Coughlan told Good Morning America in October that she was finding it “very fun to be playing like a happily married person with a very cute baby.” She added, “It feels like they went through all their strife last time. So they get to come back and just be in love and have the best time together.”

More Bridgerton Season 4 Teases

As always, Bridgerton Season 4 features a new love story. Up now is the titular family’s second oldest son, Benedict. Coughlan supported her co-stars at the BAFTAs, saying, “We’ve got new leads this year: Luke Thompson, who you’re used to, [and] Yerin Ha, who’s new and gorgeous.” She also teased their plot as “sort of a Cinderella story.”

In her October GMA interview, Coughlan praised the two actors for “doing an amazing, amazing job,” so although she and Newton had to pass the baton, they placed it in good hands.