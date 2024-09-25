As Bridgerton Season 4 begins filming, fans are already speculating about Benedict and Sophie’s love story. Luke Thompson, who plays the leading man himself, called the latest scripts “really, really, really exciting” in a recent chat with Netflix.

“The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella,” he added. “You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton.”

If you’ve read An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn, you know that the classic fairytale’s influence can be felt throughout Benedict’s love story, which begins with Sophie, a servant to her cruel stepmother, meeting the second eldest Bridgerton at a masquerade ball.

Of course, every Cinderella needs her Fairy Godmother. And according to a new Bridgerton Season 4 fan theory, that role could go to Lady Danbury.

Will She Work Her Magic?

In a Sept. 20 Reddit post, u/SeaHand6335 said that Lady Danbury “gives great Fairy Godmother vibes.” She could have known Sophie’s parents, the theory continues, and “pities her” in the present day.

According to the fan, Danbury could be the one to encourage Sophie to go to the masquerade ball, as housekeeper Mrs. Gibbons does in the book.

Several commenters supported the theory and liked that Lady Danbury might hold a meaningful key to Sophie’s past.

“I want at least one person to have known Sophie’s mother up and close,” one fan said. “What she looked like, what was she like, her character, things like that.”

A Peek At Season 4

As it turns out, Lady Danbury doesn’t have a significant presence in Benedict and Sophie’s book. But Adjoa Andoh recently told Business Insider she’s “really interested” in Lady Danbury and Benedict’s dynamic.

“We know they have a little playful quality to their relationship,” she said. “I think there’s a slight raised eyebrow with Benedict a lot of the time, and I think there is with Lady Danbury, and I think they could giggle across a room quite happily. So yeah, it’s going to be good.”

Lady Danbury actually plays more of a Fairy Godmother-esque role in Penelope and Colin’s book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton — a dynamic that was changed on screen. “We felt like we’ve watched two seasons of Lady Danbury being heavily involved in molding or shaping the main couple and we wanted to give her a storyline that was more about her,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Decider.

Andoh told Business Insider that she’s intrigued by the prospect of her character exploring her love life. “It’s something that dynamic, self-contained women are challenged with all the time,” she said. “So I think it would be interesting to see.”