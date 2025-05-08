As viewers continue to yearn for Benedict’s season, there’s reason to believe that a separate love story may be in the works. At least, according to a new fan theory.

On May 7, Tom Verica — Shonda Rhimes’ longtime producing partner, who also directed the entirety of Queen Charlotte — posted a sweet pair of behind-the-scenes snaps with the Featherington ladies and Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton Season 1.

“Little colorful S1 @bridgertonnetflix throwback w the OG Featheringtons and THE Queen,” Verica captioned the post, before adding an intriguing note: “Big things coming. 😉 Just you wait.”

Um, what?

Fans latched onto the tantalizing tease in the comments. “SPINOFF?????” wondered one user. Another suggested, “Please give us a ‘Keeping up with the Featheringtons’ Xmas special.”

While Violet wasn’t featured in the photos, Connie Jenkins-Greig, who played young Violet in Queen Charlotte, commented with a bee and a heart, which stoked more speculation. “A spin-off? Focus on Young Portia, Edmund, Violet?” wondered one user, who wisely added that Colin and Penelope could make appearances (similar to how Queen Charlotte included glimpses at the present-day Bridgerton characters). “After all, Colin is mostly like Edmund and Violet sees herself in Pen so much,” they noted.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The theories got even more deliciously detailed over on Reddit, where one fan said they’d love to see young Portia choose security (her husband, Archibald Featherington) over love in a prequel series. After all, in Bridgerton Season 3, Portia told Penelope not to hold out for “make-believe” love and instead marry for security. Perhaps she once turned down a love match of her own?

“Maybe she didn’t realize her feelings were reciprocated or that the gentleman had intended to pursue her until it was too late and she was married, only to be widowed years later and reconnect with the man she rejected years ago…” the Redditor suggested, adding that they want Portia to “get her own [happily ever after].”

Another fan chimed in, “I need to see Violet and Edmund’s epic love story and at the same time contrast that with Portia, who is falling out of love with the idea of romance and has to settle for security instead.”

As many commenters noted, a prequel focused on the ton could also bring back young Lady Danbury, who had an affair with Violet’s dad in Queen Charlotte.

Shonda Rhimes Says...

Verica helms creative production at Shondaland, so if he says big things are on the way, well, that’s exciting!

And Shonda Rhimes herself has previously weighed in on the prospect of another Bridgerton prequel. In 2023, she told HELLO! that while she didn’t have specific plans in mind, “in writing [Queen Charlotte], I got very interested in Violet’s story. So, we’ll see.”