Following the termination of her conservatorship back in 2021, Britney Spears’ strained relationship with her family, including her teenage sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, has been well documented. Now, the singer has taken to Instagram to address claims that were alleged to have been made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and her two sons.

As the Daily Mail reports, Federline, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, is alleged to have expressed concerns for the Grammy winner’s wellbeing, claiming that he is “terrified” of receiving “devastating news” about his ex-wife. The article also claims that Federline, Jayden, and Sean Preston, are concerned about reports regarding alleged substance abuse — an accusation Federline has since denied making.

Following the publication of the Daily Mail article in question, Spears took to Instagram on June 11 to hit back at the allegations, writing in a caption: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense.”

Addressing her teenage sons, Spears continued: “With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together. But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again.”

In the IG post to her 42.1 million followers, Spears went on to say that feels like the media always “bullies” her, adding that she hopes the Daily Mail report is “just the news being hateful” and Federline, Jayden, and Sean Preston never “said any of those things.”

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, and Jayden James Federline in 2013. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the “Toxic” hitmaker has commented publicly on her teenage sons in recent months. Back in May, Spears gave a rare update on her relationship with Jayden and Sean Preston during an Instagram Story featuring her husband Sam Asghari.

“First time with one of my hubby’s friends,” the singer captioned the IG clip. “My boys are at that awkward age I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years. Sam is sort of silly about it too ... it was cool to make contact yesterday.”