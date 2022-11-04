Britney Spears Apologises To Alexa Nikolas Over That Zoey 101 Incident

During a guest appearance on Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, former child star Alexa Nikolas, now 30, recounted her unhappy experiences on set of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. The actor revisited claims that she was once accused of bullying the show’s lead, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, only for Britney to “yell” at her over it.

According to Nikolas, on the last day of shooting for Season 2 (her final season on the show), a talent coordinator brought her to a trailer where Britney and Jamie Lynn were waiting. Nikolas said Britney then started yelling at her while Jamie Lynn hid in the back of the trailer. The former child star remembered being “in the fetal position” when the show’s creator Dan Schneider came in to ask that she finish filming.

“It wasn't OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old,” Nikolas explained. “But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her [Britney], I think, of course, that's what ended up happening. And I think, like, ‘Oh my God, poor Britney.’ She is in a horrible situation there.”

In a lengthy notes letter posted via Twitter following the episode, Britney — who was nine months pregnant at the time of the incident — apologised to Nikolas. “My sister was literally like my daughter growing up… so I apologise for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on,” the 40-year-old wrote.

Britney also praised Nikolas for speaking up about her negative experiences in the industry, as Nikolas has been vocal in her claims that Schneider created an abusive atmosphere on set. “I am absolutely in awe of you raising awareness for the next generation on how to be protected,” Britney wrote. “What was done to me is frankly beyond it all... the way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration, but I do write this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings. You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss your a**.”

Nikolas quickly buried the hatchet on her end, publicly accepting Britney’s apology on both Instagram and Twitter. “Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologising... You have healed so many childhood wounds for me as an adult.”