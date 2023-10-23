Britney Spears is looking back at her “unbelievably fun” Mickey Mouse Club days. In an exclusive excerpt from her forthcoming memoir The Woman In Me, published by People on Oct. 22, Spears recalls working with fellow Mouseketeers Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling on the show between 1993 and 1994.

In the hotly-anticipated memoir, Spears writes that being on the show “was honestly a kid’s dream” but was “also exceptionally hard work.”

“We would run choreography thirty times in a day, trying to get every step perfect,” she recalls. “Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between.”

Britney Recalls First Kiss With Justin

In the excerpt shared by People, Spears also reflects on the cast’s off-set antics, including her first kiss with future boyfriend Timberlake.

“[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare,” Spears writes. “Someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Show Launched Britney’s Career

Writing in her forthcoming memoir, Spears also recalls returning to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisana following her stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, which launched her career and made stars of co-stars Aguilera, Gosling, and Timberlake.

“When the show ended a year and a half later … I decided to go back to Kentwood,” she writes. “Already within me was a push-pull: part of me wanted to keep building toward the dream; the other part wanted me to live a normal life in Louisiana. For a minute, I had to let normalcy win.”

Spears’ The Woman in Me hits bookshelves on Oct. 24 and recounts the highs and lows of her life and career, including her 13-year conservatorship, her party days with Paris Hilton, her romantic fling with an A-list Hollywood star, and much more.

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story,” an official synopsis of the book teases.