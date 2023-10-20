Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use.

Britney Spears is looking back at her life and career, including her party days with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir The Woman In Me, shared by PEOPLE on Oct. 19, Spears reflects on the mid-2000s, an era in which she was photographed partying with the likes of Hilton and Lohan.

However, Spears reveals that her party phase wasn’t as chaotic as the many paparazzi shots portrayed. “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” she writes, adding that she “never had a drinking problem” and wasn’t into hard drugs.

Spears goes on to share that her “drug of choice” was Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, which “made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”

Britney Was Part Of “The Holy Trinity”

Hilton previously recalled one infamous outing in 2006 involving herself, Spears, and Lohan — a trio Hilton refers to as “The Holy Trinity.”

Speaking on her This Is Paris podcast in 2021, Hilton shared that she and Spears were “swarmed by tons of paparazzi” while leaving a party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and Lohan unexpectedly joined them in her car.

“It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama,” Hilton revealed. “All of a sudden, I looked over, and she was in my car. We weren't getting along, so I was polite.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Paris Still Supports Britney

Hilton recently praised her longtime BFF during an interview with People, revealing that she’s proud of Spears “for telling her story” — something Hilton is all too familiar with, having released her own book Paris: The Memoir earlier this year.

“Writing my book has changed my life in so many ways,” Hilton told the outlet. “So I’m really hoping that she feels the same way with this. I am just proud of what a strong woman she is.”

Hilton also recently touched upon Spears’ decision to write about an abortion she had while dating Justin Timberlake. In her own memoir, Hilton detailed the abortion she experienced in her early 20s and said being open about it was “extremely healing.”

“Talking about it, I think, is really important,” Hilton told Extra. “Just letting it go, and also there’s so many people in the world who've been through similar situations so it will make them feel less alone.”

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spears’ hotly-anticipated memoir The Woman in Me will arrive on bookshelves globally on Oct. 24. The book promises to tell a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”