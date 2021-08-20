Britney Spears Is Being Investigated Over A Dispute With An Employee

Britney Spears is currently being investigated for misdemeanour battery after her housekeeper filed a complaint, according to California law enforcement officials. Spears’ employee alleges that the pop singer struck her and slapped her phone out of her hands.

The employee filed a battery complaint at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office claiming that a dispute had taken place at Spears’ home on Monday night (August 16). No injuries were reported.

The singer’s lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, has released a statement saying the claim is “overblown sensational tabloid fodder” and “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

He added that, “Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.”

According to the sheriff’s office, reports taken by police during a visit to Spear’s home were being handed over to prosecutors, but no further details were provided.

Rosengart also said, “To its credit, the sheriff's office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanour…’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’”

Rosengart was hired by Spears last month in the middle of her lengthy conservatorship battle, an arrangement she has called “abusive.” Among other claims, Spears has said that the conservatorship made her “traumatised” and “angry”. She revealed that she was forced to wear an IUD and likened her conservator, her father Jamie Spears, to a sex trafficker. On August 12, Jamie Spears agreed to step down as conservator of her estate.