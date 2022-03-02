Britney Spears Calls Out Her Parents In Her Latest Instagram Post

Even Britney Spears’ biggest supporters are having trouble figuring out her latest Instagram post. On March 2, Spears shared a meme of a child calling his dad a hero and stating the only thing his hero is afraid of is his mom. In her caption, she calls out her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, alluding that her mother should have stuck up for her and “scared” Jamie more. “This is the day I realized my mom should have scared my dad in life !!!!!” she captioned the post. “Or possibly just attempted to care !!!”

The singer is likely referring to the controversial conservatorship she endured for 13 years, which was established in 2008 and finally dissolved for good in November 2021. For most of that time, her father Jamie was her primary conservator, meaning he controlled most of her personal and financial matters. However, she also seems to be holding her mom accountable for not doing enough to stop the arrangement. “Pss I’ve learned to be like her,” she continued. “I DON’T KNOW ... that way YOUR SWEET ….. DADDY’S NEVER SCARED, RIGHT MA ???? Psss when moms play their daughters lol … Geez my whole life.”

While Spears primarily spoke out against her father while fighting the conservatorship last year, even declaring that she wants to charge him with conservatorship abuse in a July hearing, she also previously pinned some of the blame on her mother. In a November Instagram post, she accused Lynne of coming up with the idea. “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted caption. “She secretly ruined my life ... so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did ... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

However, more recently, the mother-daughter duo seemed to be on better terms amid the family drama. On Feb. 16, Spears introduced her new dog Sawyer on Instagram, and Lynne had a surprisingly positive reaction to the new family member, calling him “the most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!” in a comment on the post.

While Sawyer may be one step in healing the Spears family, there’s clearly some work to be done. Spears concluded her Instagram post by expressing that the child’s words should ring true for her own family, even though it doesn’t. “If you look up you can see a CHILD WROTE THIS … ONLY THE CHILD KNOWS !!!!” she wrote. “Pssssssss and what the child said is the way it should be !!!!”