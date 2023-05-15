Following the termination of the singer’s conservatorship in 2021, Britney Spears’ strained relationship with her family has been well-documented. Although, recent comments made by multiple sources close to the singer indicate that a reconciliation could be on the horizon. Speaking to The Messenger, an insider claimed that Britney has “started talking to different members of her family” including her mother and brother, Lynne and Bryan Spears. However, the Grammy winner still has “trust issues.”

“She has felt exploited and she would like it if they took some responsibility and issued a public apology,” the source added, while another insider claimed that Britney’s mother Lynne “reached out” to her daughter, and the pair “have had a few conversations” in the past few months. “Lynne would love to repair the relationship and Britney is becoming more open to it. She loves her Mom, but a lot of damage has been done and [Britney] has distanced herself.” Bustle has reached out to Britney Spears’ representatives for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Meanwhile, an insider also claimed that Britney is currently “not in touch” with her father, Jamie Spears, who oversaw the singer’s conservatorship for 13 years. Meanwhile, a third source also claimed that Britney is “on decent terms” with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, “but that changes day by day.”

Britney’s public falling out with her family first made headlines back in June 2021, when the “Circus” performer spoke out against her conservatorship for the first time in an emotional court testimony — during which she accused her then-conservator, father Jamie Spears, of “conservatorship abuse” among other shocking allegations.

Jamie Spears, Bryan Spears, Jamie-Lynn Spears, Britney Spears, and Lynne Spears in 2003. KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In November 2021, a judge terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship stating it was “no longer required.” In January 2022, Britney sent her younger sister Jamie a cease and desist letter, alleging that her sibling had made “misleading or outrageous claims” against her in the memoir Things I Should Have Said.

Britney’s estrangement from her family includes her two children, 16-year-old Jayden James and 17-year-old Sean Preston, who did not attend their mother’s star-studded wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022. “Things have been rocky between Britney and her two sons,” a source continued to The Messenger. “Their communication is minimal. Britney loves her children more than anything and would love to repair the relationship.”

Speaking to the outlet, Mark Vincent Kaplan, the lawyer of Kevin Federline — Britney’s ex-husband and father to Jayden and Sean — shared that “the boys love their mother” but have distanced themselves “as a result of events that have transpired over the past several years.”

Amid reports of a rumored memoir from the singer, a source concluded that “Britney wants to be free to do as she pleases. She’s enjoying not working and spending her time at home.”