In a 2006 episode of Will & Grace, a woman hijacked Jack’s talk show in a red dress and polka-dotted bandana, and uttered some of the show’s zaniest lines ever in her now-iconic accent — and no, it wasn’t Karen Walker.

Britney Spears guest-starred on Will & Grace’s Season 8 episode, “Buy, Buy Baby,” and with only about five minutes of screen time, she may have become the sitcom’s funniest character.

The Grammy nominee plays Amber-Louise, a co-host on Jack Talk who slowly takes over Jack’s show after its network, OutTV, is bought out by right-wing conservatives who love her Republican patriotic talking points (one of which is, “If you question our president, then you’re a dirty traitor”). Of course, Jack is furious that his gay talk show is turning into the right-wing friendly Talk Time USA. But Amber-Louise encourages him to compromise, revealing that she’s also hiding a huge part of herself: Her real name is Peg, and she’s a “hardcore lesbian.”

“I’m into leather play, butch Black girls, skunkin’, pullin’ the blinds, and poodle-balling,” she says in a Southern accent usually heard from conservatives who may not know what those things are. “Whatever you got, I’ll eat it, snort it, or ride it, baby.”

For Amber-Louise, keeping her life a secret is paying off tremendously. “Look at me, I clear 165 dollars a week. I moved out of my storage unit. I’m on TV!” she says. “I’m the freakin’ dream!”

Britney Spears as Amber-Louise on ‘Will & Grace.’ NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Spears is a total dream in this episode. Within minutes, the singer proves that her comedic timing is impeccable. With surprising ease, she embodies a character so unlike herself, delivering out-there lines as if it were an ordinary Tuesday for her. Understandably, her most well-known acting role is in the 2002 coming-of-age film Crossroads, but it’s a shame fans seem to forget about her Will & Grace appearance, given how it should have been worthy of the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

The rest of Spears’ cameo shows off her deadpan humor skills when Jack reaches his final straw and refuses to make his talk show less gay. “No man should ever be forced to drink out of Salma Hayek,” he says on-air before storming off. Without missing a beat, Amber-Louise reaches for the Salma Hayek cup and quips, “I’ll take her.”

Surprisingly, this episode was almost even more controversial. It was reported that Spears’ character would lead an Easter cooking segment on Jack’s show called “Cruci-fixin’s” as part of the episode. The American Family Association immediately criticized this, stating it “mocks the crucifixion of Christ” and will “further denigrate Christianity,” leading NBC to issue a statement stating that the storyline was never included. “The reference to ‘Cruci-fixins’ will not be in the show and the storyline will not contain a Christian characterization at all,” the network said.

Potential controversies aside, Spears joined a prestigious list of Will & Grace guest stars that’s long enough to form its own hall of fame, including Madonna, Cher, Elton John, Glenn Close, Matt Damon, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Kevin Bacon, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Moore, and Demi Lovato.

Yet, even amongst all that acting star power, you can easily argue that Spears’ cameo should be recognized as the most memorable of them all.