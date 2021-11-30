It’s been less than a year since Colton Underwood publicly came out on Good Morning America and told the world that he’s gay, but he already has his own reality TV show about the journey. Coming Out Colton will show his fans, followers, and detractors that he’s still getting used to being a member of the LGBT community and becoming comfortable with who he is. And if viewers are lucky, it could show how he’s already found love.

In a profile for the New York Times ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix series, the former Bachelor revealed he is in a relationship and is truly happy. The reality fixture is dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown, who is nine years his senior. While Underwood publicly named Brown as his partner for the first time in his NYT piece, the pair was spotted together before the story went live. Back in September, photos of the two on the beach made the rounds online, including one of the men kissing while in Hawaii.

The political operative has been in the business of getting Democrats elected for two decades. During that time, he has worked on presidential campaigns for the likes of John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. He also sided with Pete Buttigieg and California Governor Gavin Newsom during their runs for office.

Recently, Brown founded the boutique political strategy agency One Blue Hill, which works with clients in “entertainment, tech, finance, and media to achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropy goals,” according to his own LinkedIn page. In addition to advising those politicians on finding their way to elected positions, he has also worked for Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, the X PRIZE Foundation, and the Summit Series.

Underwood doesn’t share much about his relationship with Brown in his profile, though he does admit that they are “very happy and very in love” and that their families have met. It’s not clear how prominently his boyfriend features in the upcoming reality series or if he’s present in it at all.

Coming Out Colton is slated to arrive on Netflix on Dec. 3, and before it’s even premiered, the series has been met with quite a bit of criticism. There are many who believe a man who has been accused of stalking and harassment by former girlfriend Cassie Randolph, whom he chose during his season of The Bachelor, should not be promoted in such a manner. After the cameras stopped rolling on The Bachelor, the couple went their separate ways, but Randolph eventually filed a restraining order against the former football player. While the complaint was ultimately dropped and the two settled out of court, the claims are still incredibly troubling.

At the same time, there are also those who feel that Underwood’s coming out feels incredibly manufactured and tailor-made for reality TV. As noted in the NYT article, the way he came out to his professional team first and that cameras were present when he told his family and those closest to him has many, especially members of the LGBT community, claiming he shouldn’t be given this platform, for which he was likely paid handsomely.