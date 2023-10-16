After her emotional exit from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Brooklyn Willie decided to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. “Something great could come of this, which I hope,” the rodeo racer said upon her arrival in Mexico.

Ultimately, Brooklyn didn’t find a love match and was sent home during Season 9’s first rose ceremony — but in hindsight, that seems to be a good thing. Brooklyn revealed that she’s dating someone new, and she didn’t have to travel far from home to find him.

“Who knew I’d never have to leave Gilmer, TX to be in Paradise,” she wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post.

Brooklyn’s Lone-Star Love

@brooklynwillie/Instagram

Brooklyn’s new boyfriend is Wilson Nugent, whom she introduced with a romantic photoshoot (complete with a cowboy hat). Though his Instagram is private, Wilson’s profile picture seems to be from the same session.

Bachelor Nation Celebrates

Naturally, several of Brooklyn’s fellow Bachelor Nation alums showed up in the comments to send their love. “My Brooklyn, you are glowing and I’m so happy that you are happy!!!” wrote recent Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

Kylee Russell, her BiP co-star, wrote that she was “SO HAPPY” for Brooklyn, while Christina Mandrell said she’d been waiting for this announcement. “Love seeing you this happy!!” she wrote — to which Brooklyn replied, “hard launch initiated!!”

Before going on BiP, Brooklyn told BachelorNation.com that the biggest lesson she learned from The Bachelor was how love “should never feel forced” and “will feel natural” when it happens.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Even though Brooklyn didn’t meet Wilson on the beaches of Mexico, it seems that lesson applies to her new relationship. After all, it doesn’t get much more natural than a local beau who, going by his photoshoot fit, seems to share Brooklyn’s love for rodeo culture.

Brooklyn’s Bachelor Journey

While her time on Paradise was short, Brooklyn’s experience on Zach’s Bachelor season was much more substantial. She was eliminated shortly before hometowns, with Zach explaining that it was unfair to Brooklyn for him not to be “fully confident and fully sure” before meeting her family.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In an Instagram post reflecting on her exit, Brooklyn said she was grateful for her time with Zach. “This entire journey has helped shape me in the best way possible,” she wrote. “I truly feel I was able to find myself again after having been so lost for so long.”

She’s Making Moves

A new boyfriend isn’t Brooklyn’s only life update since leaving Mexico. According to her Instagram, she started a new job as a realtor this summer — and she’s infusing her fun-loving personality into her work.

“Whether you’re Career Barbie, President Barbie, or Realtor Barbie, this is your dream kitchen,” she said of a listing in a recent Barbie movie-themed TikTok, promising in the caption that the abode “is no Mojo Dojo Casa.”