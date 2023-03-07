With hometown dates on the horizon, The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross knew his roses carried more weight than ever in the March 6 episode. Before narrowing the field of contestants to his final four, Zach took “firecracker” Brooklyn Willie on her second one-on-date of Season 27. The duo spent the day biking around Budapest, Hungary, taking a hot air balloon ride, and visiting a bathhouse, with Zach’s ultimate goal being to make sure he’s confident in their relationship before meeting Brooklyn’s family. After some soul-searching, Zach decided he lacked that confidence and sent Brooklyn home to her loved ones in Oklahoma solo — here’s what happened.

Zach and Brooklyn were on the same page about the significance of hometowns. “I’m not introducing him as just a boyfriend. I’m introducing him as someone I see a future with, someone I could see myself married to,” she explained in the episode. “I want someone who loves my family as much as I do. I feel like Zach is that guy.”

At their final one-on-one dinner, Brooklyn tearfully explained why her family is so important to her. Because her biological dad is “not in [her] life,” the 25-year-old oral surgery lab designer (and rodeo racer) revealed how her “hero” grandpa raised her as his own daughter, along with her “selfless” mom and grandma. “What scares me about introducing anyone to my family again is just them seeing me so hurt in the past,” she told Zach. “I told myself I didn’t want to bring someone back into their lives until I knew it was someone I truly saw a future with.”

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Though she felt Zach fit the bill, the Season 27 lead needed to “take some time away to just breathe and think” about if he was willing to take on that responsibility. Returning to the table, he noted his and Brooklyn’s “strong connection,” but admitted that he couldn’t figure out why something still hadn’t clicked for him. “I would never want something to be forced or to ever mislead you any other way, and it’s not fair to you to have me not be fully confident and fully sure going into meeting your family,” he said. “And this is hard but I want you to know that... You deserve the love I can’t give you. I’m so sorry.”

Brooklyn and Zach’s goodbye was both amicable and tearful. She thanked him for his honesty, while he made clear that he only wanted the best for her. Despite Brooklyn’s heartbreak, she still found a silver lining, describing how the experience at least quelled her doubts that she even had the ability to feel love again after a previous abusive relationship. “But it doesn’t make it easier right now,” she added.

Regardless, viewers have been sending Brooklyn supportive messages, particularly after she opened up to Zach in The Bahamas about her abusive ex. Thanking fans for the “love and support,” she added in a mid-February Instagram story, “I am so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from everyone. It does not go unnoticed and it is more appreciated than anyone will ever know.”