Why live in a Barbie DreamHouse when you can reside in a Mojo Dojo Casa House? Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie brought the doll’s iconic DreamHouse to life for the first time, but perhaps most significantly, it revealed what Ken’s fantasy home looks like. After visiting the real world with Barbie (Margot Robbie) and learning about patriarchy, Ryan Gosling’s Ken decides to turn Barbie Land into the Ken-dom, where Kens rule and Barbies drool (over them). He started his efforts by overtaking the Barbies’ DreamHouses, hilariously renaming them the Mojo Dojo Casa Houses.

The Mojo Doja Casa House is literally just a DreamHouse, but redecorated with some of the most stereotypically bro-y decor you could think of, including La-Z-Boy recliners, a saloon-style front door, and mini-fridges stocked with beer (even though there’s a full-size fridge nearby in Barbie’s kitchen). As production designer Sarah Greenwood told the New York Times, the Mojo Dojo Casa Houses are meant to be unsightly. “We had to keep going back to Greta and saying, ‘Really? Really ugly?’” Greenwood said. “But there’s a purity to the ugliness as well, because it’s a limited palate.”

The new homes are filled with small, bizarre details that most viewers will miss on their first watch, but make complete sense for a small-minded bachelor like Ken. There are juicers filled with Doritos, barbecues balanced on top of ovens, and flat-screen TVs playing the same clip of horses on a loop. “He’s no interior designer, Ken,” set decorator Katie Spencer added. “But can I just say, a lot of the crew wanted to buy things from the Ken-dom.”

Obviously, the Mojo Dojo Casa House has become all the rage on Twitter, where users made several memes about Ken’s residence — and even crowned noted residences from other beloved films and TV shows as honorary Mojo Dojo Casa Houses. Below, check out some of the funniest jokes.

Naturally, Swifties also put their own twist on the trend, making Eras Tour memes that nodded to the Lover House, and inserting Mojo Dojo Casa House into some of Swift’s lyrics.