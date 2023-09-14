The Real Housewives of New York City reboot star Brynn Whitfield isn’t shy about flirting with Erin Lichy’s dad or joking with Erin’s husband that she’s available if they divorce. Even her Housewives tagline is “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.” But one thing she won’t tolerate is being called an “escort” or “sugar baby,” as proven when she shared screenshots of DMs with a Bravo fan account that reportedly shared posts with those accusations. “I don’t use social media to show me sitting on Zoom calls and making 50-page-long business decks,” she wrote. But since many fans are still wondering what she actually does for a living, Whitfield took it upon herself to explain.

In her Instagram bio, Whitfield calls herself a “corporate comms & marketing consultant,” and on Bravo’s website, her titles are shortened to just “communications professional” and “single socialite.” This didn’t sit well with her, as Whitfield also posted an email she wrote to Bravo flagging that her job was not well-represented in her Bravo bio, even sharing a summary of her career history. “It’s out of my control if you don’t get to see me working, and only see one side of me,” she wrote.

In her summary, Whitfield says she has a “wealth of experience” working on award-winning PR and marketing campaigns for brands including Shell Oil, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and Assembly, which is described as a “$1.7 billion e-commerce scale-up and tech unicorn.” Some of her career highlights include helping to put together a Dove campaign that won a Cannes Gold Lion award, leading the Zicam PR Team to win a Telly Award for Best Branded Content, and “working on the BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf Oil Spill.”

On the show, Whitfield said she rents her West Village apartment, which can’t be shown as her building management doesn’t allow filming. Additionally, she once admitted that she has enough income to drop everything and travel wherever she wants. On her Instagram Story, Whitfield pointed to several interviews where she noted that she wasn’t the wealthiest RHONY cast member, but she makes more than enough for herself. “I’ve worked super hard and have made a modest life for myself,” she wrote. “I hope that day comes where I have expenses that come w/ kids, husbands, houses, and dogs. But that day hasn’t come yet, so in the interim I’m going to enjoy this bit of security and freedom while I still have it.”