Twitter Is Losing It Over That BTS & Olivia Rodrigo Grammys Moment

Superstar K-pop group BTS took the stage at the Grammys to perform their hit single “Butter,” which began with a star-studded slow-mo introduction that featured the likes of Olivia Rodrigo who is nominated for seven awards tonight. When asked who their dream collaboration would be during the red carpet, V said Olivia, which made that close-up moment between the two even more exciting to see. Needless to say, BTS ARMY was here for her cameo.

While the “Driver’s License” singer didn’t fulfill the Internet’s dreams and take the stage with BTS, her filmed flirtatious moment with V was enough to send everyone into a tailspin. The onscreen moment sparked commentary about not only V’s friendship with Rodrigo, but also the clear chemistry between both performers in the introductory segment.

BTS and Rodrigo are two of the hottest acts in music right now and Twitter couldn’t decide whose presence they’d rather be in. Below is a collection of the best reactions to the moment between two fan favorites.

Some users literally couldn’t handle the flirty moment that kicked off the performance.

