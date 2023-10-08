Caitlyn Jenner Defended Her Participation In The House Of Kardashian Docuseries

The trailer for Sky’s new House of Kardashian docuseries delivered on a promise to tap into the reality TV family’s actual inner circle. “Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” Caitlyn Jenner revealed of her former stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, in one eyebrow-raising interview scene.

As viewers noticed when the three-episode U.K. Sky Documentaries series dropped on Oct. 8, Caitlyn is the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who agreed to spill behind-the-scenes family secrets for the camera crews. As the former Olympic athlete explained to The Times of London, she had a good reason for going out on that limb alone, however.

“It’s very difficult when you’re in public life and in the media, especially the Kardashians. … Sometimes it’s just very disappointing to see how they’re represented,” said Kris Jenner’s ex, who is the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and also stepfather of Rob, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. “And when they approached me about doing this show, once I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way.’”

As for how the family feels about Jenner’s participation in the docuseries, well, she’s still not entirely sure. “I really haven’t talked with them about it. I’m kind of doing this on my own,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum added. “I’ve been in the media for a long time. I know how the game is played.”

Addressing the reason Jenner agreed to talk to her crew in a recent sit-down with Variety, director Katie Hindley said she didn’t think she had “an agenda.” Instead, Hindley elaborated, “I think she cares deeply about her family, and she wants to do right by them.” Though the director refused to speculate on the current nature of Jenner’s relationship with her kids and ex-wife, she offered, “It seemed like they had a regular ongoing relationship.”

Also featuring insight from longtime family friend and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis, House of Kardashian “explores the dynasty that is the Kardashian family, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with having Kardashian-level fame,” per the studio. The three-part series also “challenges the audience to think about the power and influence the family wields” and the legacy they will leave behind.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hindley’s doc also delves into longstanding speculation surrounding the release of Kim’s infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J, and believes they “got as close as possible without Kim and Kris signing off on what they think happened.” Without giving away any spoilers, she echoed Caitlyn Jenner’s sentiment that the Kardashian women are “intentional” in everything they do.

“They’re very intelligent, smart women who know what they’re doing, is how I would describe them,” she added to Variety. “They do things with intent, it’s not a mistake.”