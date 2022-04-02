Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Body-Image Pressure After A Paparazzi Run-In

From shutting down body-shaming to spreading body positivity, Camilla Cabello can be counted on to speak out against the pressure society puts on women to look a certain way. The “Bam Bam” singer once again tackled the issue in an Instagram post on Saturday, April 2, sharing how “exhausted” she was after her latest run-in with paparazzi at a beach club in Miami. Her caption was simply the sad-looking sleepy face emoji.

Cabello started by explaining that she gets “papped” whenever she goes to an unnamed club and it’s always made her feel “super vulnerable and unprepared.” Past experiences have been hard on her self-esteem because she’s seen the pictures of her in a bikini online — and the harsh comments that go with them. Despite her best efforts to leave behind “the culture’s thoughts,” she still sometimes gets hung up on “an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women,” she wrote.

“I remind myself of this, listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies , [sic] bloating and weight fluctuations… and still,” she added. “I’m a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a sh*t ton of promo and i [sic] want to feel like I look ‘good’.”

Cabello went on to share that those feelings impacted her behavior before and during her latest trip to the club. Not only did she get a new bikini and dress up, she “didn’t eat anything too heavy” beforehand and even held in her abs, to the point of pain. And the whole experience was exhausting. Instead of feeling “accomplished” like she thought she would, she left thinking she has “never had a worse time at the beach.”

“I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or ‘healthy’,” she wrote, “but what is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life ?”

The singer’s reminder is a good one, as her followers told her in the comments. “This is so important!” one wrote. Another added that they’re “so thankful” that she’s speaking out. Still another shared optimism about the cultural changes they’re seeing, writing, “Beautiful message. I really feel the world is shifting towards this direction with all of us just wanting to be real. I’m sorry you have to go through that!”

As for Cabello, she seems hopeful, too. While she may be “mourning” her 7-year-old self who could just pretend to be a mermaid at the beach, she is working on getting to the point in her journey where she “can not give a f*ck.”