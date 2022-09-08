When it was announced that the Queen is under close medical supervision at her Scottish home of Balmoral, well-wishers began taking to social media to pay tribute to the strength and resilience of the UK and Commonwealth’s 96-year-old monarch, sending their strength and love at this difficult time for the Royal Family.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," read a statement from Buckingham Palace earlier today (Sept. 8), before adding that the Queen is comfortable at her home. All of her children and grandson Prince William have now travelled up to Balmoral to be by her side, along with the rest of her family, Prince Harry included.

Born in 1926, The Queen has been a fixture in everyday life since she acceded to the throne in 1952, and is the second-longest reigning sovereign in world history. Understandably, those on social media have been quick to send their thoughts and prayers to the long-standing royal and her family as they gather together today.

Newly incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss — who met with the Queen on Sept. 6 — led the well-wishes on behalf of the UK. Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his hope for a full recovery, as did First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. Others paid tribute to the incredible length of her reign.