Cara Delevingne is embracing a major change in her life after turning 30. In a new interview with British Elle, the actor opened up about her sobriety journey, saying that she has now been sober for nearly nine months. “It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’” she said. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up.”

The model went on to explain what she’s learned and how she’s grown since becoming sober, like how she’s more stable and “calmer” without alcohol. “That I’m resilient as hell. That anything is possible,” she continued. “I think I used to say that and not believe it. But now I really believe it.” While her sobriety is relatively recent, Delevingne had no qualms talking about it publicly, as she’s always been “honest about things like depression and anxiety,” as she put it. “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me,” she said. “I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

A huge source of support on her sobriety journey has been her girlfriend Leah Mason, better known as the musician Minke, who Delevingne credits for making 2023 her best year so far. “Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am,” she said.

Delevingne has occasionally shared her sobriety journey on Instagram, recently revealing that she went to Glastonbury sober for the first time, “and it was by far my favorite.” The American Horror Story star previously shared that she had become sober in a March interview with Vogue, revealing that she started a 12-step program after seeing paparazzi photos of her in September that were taken after her 30th birthday. “It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don’t look well,” she said, calling it a “reality check.”

Now, she says committing to the program has been an essential part of healing from past traumas and mental health concerns, which only began with sobriety. “Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff,” she explained. “This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).