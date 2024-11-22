It’s good to be friends with Taylor Swift, especially during a breakup. Cara Delevingne can attest to that, and she recently did so while she interviewed another friend, comedian Nikki Glaser, for Interview magazine.

Swift came up in the conversation after Delevingne asked whose roast Glaser would like to see. Glaser, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, said she’d “love” a roast of Swift in theory but “would be angry if anyone was really mean.” Delevingne agreed, but then noted that Swift could handle herself (or, rather, “could f*ck everyone up so hard” because “she’s one of the funniest, most clever people”). The model-slash-actor added that she “could definitely roast” Swift, having “lived with her for a bit.”

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Delevingne explained.

She went on to recall how Swift cared for her during that time. “She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well,” she said, using the British meaning of “homely” (i.e. making someone feel comfortable and at home).

And yet, it sounds like it wasn’t all baked goods and live performances of breakup songs. Delevingne called them “very different people” and alluded to there being some friction. “We got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride,” she said.

Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards Lumeimages/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Delevingne, who has been linked to her current partner, music artist Minke (real name: Leah Mason), since at least 2023, didn’t go into the details of that breakup or said “wild ride.” Nevertheless, she and Swift remain longtime friends.

Squad Era Forever

Their bond goes back more than a decade to the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, when Swift was performing and Delevingne was walking the runway. By 2015, as Swift’s “squad era” hit its peak with her “Bad Blood” music video, Delevingne was right there alongside her, starring as Mother Chucker.

“My friendship group is one of my favorite things about my life right now,” Swift told Vogue Australia (via Us Weekly) in October 2015. “Our friends really have each others’ back. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve had anything strong like that in the friendship department.”

All these years later, Delevingne seems to be in agreement with Swift about cheering each other on. When E! asked her about Swift’s then-new relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce in November 2023, Delevingne said, “I’m so, so happy for her,” before adding, “I’m always rooting for my girl.”

They’ve been there for other friends during breakups, too. After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce process began in September 2023, Swift and Turner had multiple girls’ nights in New York City, at least one of which included Delevingne. On top of that, Swift also reportedly offered Turner housing, letting her stay in an investment property she owns, according to a People source. Squad goals, indeed.