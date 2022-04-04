Cardi B Deletes Twitter & Instagram After Posting That She Hates Her Fan Base

Cardi B has had enough. On April 3, the rapper lashed out and deleted her Twitter after some fans assumed she would attend the 2022 Grammys. “I’m deleting my Twitter but [oh] God I hate this f*cking dumb*ss fan base,” the 29-year-old “WAP” artist tweeted before deactivating her Twitter and Instagram. “[You’ve got the slow dumb*sses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f*ck? When the f*ck [did] I hint I was going?”

Cardi B earned one nomination this year in the Best Rap Performance category for her song “Up,” so the assumption that she would attend wasn’t out of left field. But she had already performed the song at the 2021 Grammys. “Up” ended up losing out to Baby Keem for his song “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Still, many fans felt that she should’ve attended the Grammys, which was at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, anyway. “My thing is, why hype us up if you know [you’re] not going [to the Grammys] from the jump?” one person tweeted, per The New York Post. “[Cardi B] needs to take her fans more seriously [because] this is getting ridiculous.”

The fan reaction to her absence bothered the rapper. “When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay?” she responded. “I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform or my album ain’t out.”

Cardi replied to several other fans before deleting her account. After one person accused her of “teasing” her fan base and “never dropping new music,” she reportedly wrote, “I hope your moms die.” She also reportedly told a few other upset fans to “drink acid” and “suck d*ck.” And when one Twitter user implied that her daughter Kulture is autistic, she responded: “None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f*ck.”

Cardi also hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the situation further.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has deleted her account. According to Daily Mail, the rapper also deactivated in March 2021 and October 2020. It’s also worth noting that this wasn’t her first time being nominated for a Grammy. Cardi has been nominated a total of nine times, and in 2019, Invasion of Privacy won for Best Rap Album, making her the first female solo artist to win that award. “Babe, I can’t breathe,” she said into the microphone as she held onto her husband Offset.

Elsewhere in her speech, Cardi thanked “everybody that was involved” in the making of her album and gave a special shoutout to Offset and their daughter. “Nah, seriously, ’cause he was like, you’re going to do this album, girl,” she recalled. “We’re gonna have this baby, and we’re gonna make this album. And thank you so much, everybody.”

But now, the pressure to show up to these events may be too much for the “I Like It” artist to bear. “[This is] just f*cking stupid,” she tweeted before making her latest social media exit. “I can’t. I need to protect myself.”