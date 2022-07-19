Carol Vorderman Is Embracing Her Single Era In The Best Way

Featuring everyone from Martin and Shirlie Kemp, to Laura Whitmore and Ian Stirling, Celebrity Gogglebox is no stranger to televising celebrity duos. In the latest season, Carol Vorderman has paired up with her pal Gyles Brandreth, replacing Absolutely Fabulous’ Joanna Lumley. And when she’s not appearing on the Channel 4 show, you’re likely to see her on Loose Women or filling in for Lorraine Kelly in the morning time. But what do we know of Vorderman’s life away from the screen? Rather a lot, as it happens.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, the long-time presenter confirmed that she’s currently single and feels “free” at this time of her life. She explained: “When you're growing up as a young girl, you're told you should have one partner and that suits a lot of people. But we all have women and girlfriends who are getting older going, 'I wouldn't mind if [my partner and I] lived in separate houses.’”

The former Countdown presenter shared a similar sentiment during an interview with The Telegraph in 2021, where she was quoted as saying: “The thought of sharing my life with someone again makes me feel positively sick.”

Vorderman, 61, has been married twice before. In 1985, she had a year-long union to Royal Navy Officer Christopher Mather. The star walked up the aisle once more in 1990 to businessman Patrick King. The couple’s ten-year marriage gave them two children: Katie, 31, and Cameron, 25.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Vorderman expressed that she isn’t open to another union. “I never want to get married again,” she said. Instead, she’s enjoying the dating scene and, seemingly, keeping busy with her work schedule We love to see it.