When Selling Sunset Season 7 newcomer Cassandra Dawn Repstad debuted on the Netflix series, some viewers thought she looked familiar. After some sleuthing, at least one of them figured out why: Cassandra appeared in Vanderpump Rules Season 1.

In the third episode of the Bravo series’ inaugural outing, 2013’s “You Don’t Know Jax,” Cassandra (aka Casey) modeled in the same photo shoot as cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. After some friendly conversation, Cassandra and Kristen figured out they had a Tom Sandoval connection in common: The Sur bartender was Cassandra’s old roommate, and at the time, he was Kristen’s live-in boyfriend.

After thinking on it, Kristen remembered that Tom previously lived with twin sisters, “Jackie and Casey,” and “hooked up with one of them.” Stassi eventually got to the bottom of it, shouting out, “Casey, did you have sex with Tom Sandoval, or was it your sister?” Cassandra’s reply? “It was a long time ago. ... I was a baby. So was he.” Cue a “really uncomfortable” moment for Kristen, who shut down the conversation, insisting that she wasn’t “trying to be a b*tch.”

Bravo/screenshot

A Selling Sunset Crossover

A decade later, Cassandra also found herself at the center of Selling Sunset drama. More than midway through the season, she ran into the Oppenheim Group crew at an open house in Cabo, Mexico, and instantly had friction with Bre Tiesi over their past and whether or not they already knew each other. The animosity only grew, culminating in a finale confrontation that ended with Bre storming out of a party and dramatically removing her microphone.

Though it remains to be seen if Cassandra will join the O Group — and Selling Sunset — she is currently working as an agent for Los-Angeles based brokerage Revel Real Estate. After hitting it off with Chelsea Lazkani, she had a positive meeting with boss Jason Oppenheim. Aside from their “50 or 60” mutual Instagram friends, Cassandra mentioned they also both have twin siblings in common.

Netflix/screenshot

One thing that could work against Cassandra’s chances, though, is the fact that Jason appears to be on Team Bre. On Oct. 31, Jason told Us Weekly he would “have to support Bre on this,” adding, “I think she was justified.”