All Of Your Favorite Celebrities' Best Halloween Costumes Of 2019

While you may sometimes wish you had a chance to be famous, even celebrities use Halloween to be someone other than themselves. When it comes to this year's best celebrity Halloween costumes, the biggest trend has no doubt been stars dressing like fellow famous people or TV/movie characters. For the past week, Ariana Grande has been posting clips of the Twilight Zone as a build-up to her costume reveal, and last weekend Jessica Biel dressed up as her own husband Justin Timberlake back in his *NSYNC days.

There are also a few other key takeaways from celebrities' Halloween 2019: Kylie Jenner has shown there's no limit to the number of costumes you can wear (she's already dressed as Marilyn Monroe, the Little Mermaid, a Playboy bunny, and Madonna), Demi Lovato is proof that makeup can make you completely unrecognizable, and Jennifer Garner set an example in thinking outside the box... by dressing up as a mailbox.

From couples costumes to pop culture throwbacks, here's a roundup of your favorite celebrities' Halloween outfits — just in time to give you last-minute inspiration. Proceed with caution, though, because you might not be able to unsee some of the spookier looks.

1. Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Twilight Zone

No high ponies were hurt in the making of this costume. This year, Grande dressed as a character from the Twilight Zone. The costume, from the "Eye of the Beholder" episode, featured a young woman who undergoes multiple cosmetic surgeries to finally look like everyone else. After the "final procedure," nothing seems out of the ordinary until the other characters are revealed to have slanted mouths and turned-up noses.

2. Ciara & Russell Wilson As Another Iconic Couple

The singer and quarterback dressed as Beyonce and Jay-Z from their "APES**T" music video. While the original video included the Mona Lisa in the background, Ciara and Wilson put a spin on their version with a framed image of Michelle and Barack Obama.

3. Gabrielle Union Says, "Brr! It's Cold In Here"

One of Union's breakout roles was starring as the Clovers cheerleader Isis in the first Bring it On movie 19 years ago. Union gave fans all major nostalgia when she re-channeled this role, complete with her daughter Kaavia in hand.

4. Ellen DeGeneres Gives Her Best "Okurrttt" As Cardi E

On her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to Cardi B's role in Hustlers before welcoming the rapper to the smoke-filled stage and learning how to give a lap dance.

5. Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Disney Princess

The reality star put her own spin on Ariel from the Little Mermaid, with a pearl-encrusted seashell bra, a jeweled fishnet long-sleeve, green skirt with a high-slit, and a beaded purse of Flounder.

6. Jennifer Garner Is Ready To Deliver Your Mail

Proving that Halloween costumes don't always have to be a person or a character, Jennifer Garner dressed as a USPS mailbox, complete with some pieces of mail.

7. Drake Squashes Any Family Beef With This Impersonation Of His Father

Drake and his father Dennis Graham made headlines earlier this month with the latter claiming that the rapper lied about their relationship to make profit off of his records, which Drake denied. It appears there's no longer bad blood between the two as Drake dressed up as his dad this year, complete with a beard and glasses.

8. Halsey & Evan Peters Hit The Red Carpet As Music Legends

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

This new couple took couple costumes to a whole new level. While Evan Peters' and Halsey's first Halloween get-up was dressing as a fan of Insane Clown Posse and Marilyn Manson, respectively, their second couples costume was Sonny and Cher. While there's no confirmation yet of if Evan Peters can sing, Halsey probably has enough vocal prowess for the both of them.

9. Jessica Biel Channels Justin Timberlake While He Dresses As A Mic

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In yet another case of celeb-dresses-as-another-celeb syndrome, Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake, who kneeled by her side as a giant microphone. The impersonation came just after admitting on the Tonight Show that she wasn't a fan of *NSYNC and doesn't know the lyrics to Timberlake's early songs.

10. Rachel Zegler Gets The Job Done As AOC

Rachel Zegler, who's set to star in the upcoming West Side Story, gave her best impression of politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this Halloween. In a quick clip she posted on Twitter, Zegler wore AOC's signature red lip and pretended to question an unnamed party.

11. Kim Kardashian Aces Her Video Application To Harvard

What, like it's hard? Maybe it's because she's following in her father's footsteps, but Kim Kardashian's announcement of becoming a lawyer earlier this year seems to resonate with her choice of dressing as Elle Woods this Halloween. The video was reminiscent of Woods' video essay, down to the scene with sorority sisters discussing toilet paper and the blinding pink outfits.

12. Bella Hadid Goes Caveman Chic

Hadid proves that male characters aren't just for the boys with her version of Fred Flintstone. Hadid gave the costume a feminine touch with bone earrings, a smoky crease, and a low-cut top.

13. Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Are The Female Warriors You Want On Your Side

Jordyn Woods and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, weapons at the ready, dressed as female characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise, specifically Skarlet and Mileena. They're probably the characters you want when choosing your fighter.

14. Normani Looks Almost Identical To Naomi Campbell

The singer posted side-by-side photos of her and supermodel Campbell circa 1991. Everything from Normani's curl pattern and the titled beret to the striped pillow resembled the setup of Campbell's vintage photo.

This post will continue to be updated as more costumes are revealed.