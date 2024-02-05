The highlights of the 2024 Grammy Awards aren’t the powerhouse performances — it’s celebrities’ reactions to those electrifying moments. There was a lot of love in the audience at the 66th annual ceremony, especially for Miley Cyrus’ first-ever TV performance of “Flowers,” which had both Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey dancing.

Below, the best celebrity reactions to the 2024 Grammy performances.

Oprah & Taylor Dancing To Miley

Cyrus’ performances of “Flowers” had the entire room on their feet — especially after she called out the audience for acting like they didn’t know the song. The stars reacted accordingly, with Swift dancing at her table and Winfrey singing every word, making for the next viral GIF. When Cyrus proudly proclaimed that she won her first Grammy, Swift also cheers-ed to that.

Taylor Denying A Feud With Olivia

As Olivia Rodrigo performed “Vampire,” Swift was seen jamming out to the Grammy-nominated hit. This came as a surprise to some Swifties, as it had previously been rumored that the two were in a feud.

More to come...