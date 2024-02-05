On Sunday, Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy Awards for the fourth time in a row — but the 66th annual event also a personal first for the comedian. While in previous years, Noah had never been both an emcee and nominee at the same time, the 2024 awards saw him play host and celebrate a nod for his comedy special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.

As the former Daily Show host told Billboard before the event, his dual role makes the 2024 show “an interesting one.”

“I only hope that I slip into the zone of hosting and then by the time my award comes, I have ... completely zoned in,” he said of the Best Comedy Album category. “I just hope I’m in the right place.”

As it turns out, the Best Comedy Album award was given to Dave Chappelle at the pre-show ceremony. With that out of the way, Noah was able deliver Grammys monologue with a little less anxiety — and a little more Meryl Streep.

An Oscar Queen Goes Grammys

Yes, Streep made a surprise appearance at this year’s ceremony. It happened while Noah was shouting out Mark Ronson, who happens to be married to Streep’s daughter, Grace Gummer. “Mark Ronson, one of the greatest producers of all time — and, get this, his mother-in-law is going to be sitting right here.”

Cue Streep’s entrance, blowing kisses to the surprised crowd. “You know what that means? It means the Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. Yeah, I don’t know how, but we just did it,” Noah said.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Embraces His Inner Swiftie

Streep wasn’t the only high-profile Grammy guest to find her seat a little late. After celebrating artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lenny Kravitz, Noah nodded to Swift and her crew as they made their way through the labyrinth of fellow attendees.

“As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves ... Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealthy,” Noah joked, referencing Swift’s lucrative Eras Tour.

He also said it was “unfair” that football fans have complained about Swift’s attention at Kansas City Chiefs games, saying she wasn’t in control of the cameras. “Just let her live,” he said, adding that he’d get “revenge” by turning the cameras toward a football player whenever Swift’s name was mentioned. (He then practiced on Terry Crews.) Unlike the joke made at the Golden Globes about the same topic a few weeks ago, this playful moment made Swift laugh.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans React To Noah’s Monologue

Several viewers praised Noah for starting the show with a positive, celebratory monologue. “He didn’t make fun of a single person, it wasn’t mean, it was hilarious,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), while another called Noah’s opening “a lesson in how to emcee.”

Throughout the show, fans continued to weigh in on the host, even wishing he had a bigger presence during awards season. As one viewer wrote, “Trevor Noah needs to host every single awards show.”